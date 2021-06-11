Justin Alpert of Hawaii on the Excitement of 7D Dark Rides
Justin Alpert of Hawaii has worked with the 7D Dark Ride equipment and knows this technologyEWA BEACH, , HI, USA, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Alpert has several years of experience with the Triotech XD Dark Ride attraction. The different games and unique ride styles combined with technology that delivers a virtual reality experience are some aspects of the Dark Ride that caught Justin's eye.
The technology used in the 7D Dark Rides is state of the art combining an interactive game experience with a dynamic motion ride. Justin Alpert from Hawaii has worked with the 7D Dark Ride equipment and knows this technology. He feels it may be the future of video games and is keenly interested in being involved in different aspects of 7D Dark Ride developments.
7D Dark Ride Games Justin Alpert Likes
There are several game experiences on the Dark Ride. Justin Alpert of Hawaii likes Zombies!, an interactive shooter where you are immersed in an environment of a house taken over by zombies. Another game that is one of Justin's favorites is Road Fighters. This apocalyptic ride is an exciting Sci-fi game of survival in the future where the world has become dangerous. Other 7D Dark Rides include Los Banditos, a wild west action-packed adventure with robots and Werewolves, a thrilling monster confrontation. Justin Alpert Hawaii likes the interactive and sensory nature of the Xtreme 7D Dark Rides. 3D, wind, sound, lighting, and movement bring the game ride experience to life. Justin Alpert thinks this attraction is fun for people of all ages.
Many people like to take all the rides together as a package to get the most of the time. The exciting special effects and virtual reality environment create a movie-like experience, while the game aspects involve participants in the action. Justin Alpert from Hawaii thinks this is the new way of gaming to come to transition from traditional video games. The Xtreme 7D Dark Ride takes gaming to a whole new level of excitement and fun.
Justin Alpert Takes Gaming to the Extreme
Justin Alpert of Hawaii discovered Triotechs Xtreme 7D Dark Ride and knew it was like no other attraction or ride out there. Justin looked into it further and found that this was the future of amusement and attraction-style entertainment. Large and small groups alike can be accommodated with the system. The 7D Dark Ride also uses the world's fastest laser targeting system for ultra-responsive targeting and shooting. Having a family himself, Justin Alpert from Hawaii knows these rides are fun for people of all ages.
