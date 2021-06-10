M-28 Au Train River bridge repairs start June 14

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Alger

HIGHWAY: M-28

CLOSEST TOWN: Au Train

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, June 14, 2021

INTERIM COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1.4 million to repair the M-28 bridge over the Au Train River in Alger County. The project includes replacing expansion joints, bearings, and other bridge components; substructure repair; deck patching; epoxy overlay; partial painting; and pavement markings. This project includes a five-year epoxy overlay performance warranty. The bridge is scheduled to be open to traffic by the interim completion date. The final project completion date of July 2, 2022, will allow for dune grass planting and the epoxy overlay.

A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One alternating lane will be open via temporary traffic signals. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the bridge.