MultiPoint Group Answers Market Demand with MSP Cloud Offering

As professional service providers look to thrive in the cloud age, www.multipoint.cloud offers a clear path for success and the creation of new income streams

/EIN News/ -- KEFAR SABA, Israel, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MultiPoint Group, a distributor of Cyber Strong Solutions, launched a new offering of MSP cloud solutions to set a clear path for professional service suppliers to become Managed Service Providers (MSP). The latest offering is built to answer software services need to adapt to new market trends and thrive in the cloud age.



"The IT landscape is changing. Businesses are moving faster, and they look for providers that can support their entire IT environment and meet their needs quickly and efficiently. This can be answered by providers with the power of the cloud and our new MSP Cloud offering", said Ricardo Resnik, CEO, Multipoint Group.

MultiPoint's MSP offering consists of solutions that MSP can supply and manage through the cloud, including Anti-Malware, Mail protection and archiving, Backup, Remote Monitoring, Auditing, Access Management, and more. Suppliers can find more information and start their journey to become an MSP through Multipoint Group's dedicated website: www.multipoint.cloud .

"By becoming an MSP, a professional service provider can offer his clients financial and operational benefits through a simpler and more agile monthly subscription model while creating for himself a constant income flow. The new model creates a stronger long-term relationship between providers and end clients, which also contributes to our partners success," adds Resnik.

The new offering follows an aggressive expansion year for Multipoint Group. The group launched UAE office promoting vendors through its channels across the MEA area, added a global sourcing service of IT talent, and signed a strategic agreement with Ingecom to expand opportunities in the EU area. Multipoint Group also partnered with key Cyber and IT management vendors.

About Multipoint Group

Multipoint Group is a distributor of information security and IT management solutions that support Cyber Strong strategy . With its channel ecosystem, support and outsourcing services, it brings organizations in the EMAE area cyber solutions with high added value. Multipoint Group, established in 2009 by Ricardo Resnik, and has offices in UAE, Greece, Israel, Cyprus, Romania and Serbia. www.multipoint-group.com .

Contact: Ricardo Resnik Multipoint Group Hacharoshet 12 Kefar Saba Hasharon, 22312323 74-702-7017 http://multipoint-group.com info@multipoint-group.com