VTF&W Offers Introduction to Fishing Seminars

Many people have recently discovered fishing as a great low-stress way to enjoy the out-of-doors with the added benefit of sometimes bringing home a nice meal of fish.  The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says these people often ask to learn more about fishing techniques and equipment as well as Vermont’s fishing opportunities, so the department is offering three Introduction to Fishing seminars on June 15, 24 and 25

Corey Hart, an education specialist with the department, will conduct the three seminars from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.  The sessions will cover fisheries ecology, knot tying fish identification, regulations, equipment, and more.  All equipment will be provided.  Participants will leave with all the information they need to feel confident fishing on their own.

Registration is limited and must be done on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website in their Upcoming Events section on the right side of the home page or at the links below:

Wrightsville Reservoir: June 15: http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=khgy9lkab&oeidk=a07...

Ricker Mills (dam, not the state park): June 24 http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=khgy9lkab&oeidk=a07...

Bullhead Pond, Manchester June 25 http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=khgy9lkab&oeidk=a07...

For help with questions, email Corey.Hart@vermont.gov, or call him at 802-505-5562.

 

