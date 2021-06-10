Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,337 in the last 365 days.

PIP Advisory Council—Become an Advocate for Positive Change

The Partners in Policymaking (PIP) leadership training program believes that the most significant and lasting public policy decisions come from the efforts of those most affected by them. Upon completion of PIP, participants will have the knowledge and skills needed to be advocates for opportunities and supports that promote self-determination, independence, and integration in all aspects of community life for themselves and others. PIP graduates will be prepared to work along with policymakers and will be empowered to be advocates for change.

PIP is sponsored by the Alabama Developmental Disabilities Network, made up of the Alabama Council on Developmental DisabilitiesUAB Civitan Sparks Clinics, and the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program.

The Network is putting together an advisory council to support PIP.  If you’d like to serve on the advisory council, fill out this online application.

More information for applicants can be found here. The advisory council application deadline is midnight, Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

You just read:

PIP Advisory Council—Become an Advocate for Positive Change

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.