PIP Advisory Council—Become an Advocate for Positive Change

The Partners in Policymaking (PIP) leadership training program believes that the most significant and lasting public policy decisions come from the efforts of those most affected by them. Upon completion of PIP, participants will have the knowledge and skills needed to be advocates for opportunities and supports that promote self-determination, independence, and integration in all aspects of community life for themselves and others. PIP graduates will be prepared to work along with policymakers and will be empowered to be advocates for change.

PIP is sponsored by the Alabama Developmental Disabilities Network, made up of the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities, UAB Civitan Sparks Clinics, and the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program.

The Network is putting together an advisory council to support PIP. If you’d like to serve on the advisory council, fill out this online application.

More information for applicants can be found here. The advisory council application deadline is midnight, Tuesday, June 15, 2021.