Officer Involved Shooting in Scottsbluff

On Monday, June 7th law enforcement was called to 2313 West Overland Drive in Scottsbluff, Nebraska for a welfare check on an individual. Officers entered the house at 5:26 pm. Daniel Ojeda, age 47 years old (DOB 09/05/73) was shot and a short time later was pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

 

At the request of the Scotts Bluff County Attorney, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has been appointed to conduct the grand jury investigation which is required by Nebraska law when an officer involved shooting occurs.

