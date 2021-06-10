Multi-Month Fish & Wildlife Investigation Leads to Seven Arrests

On December 5, 2020, the Vermont Warden Service began a multi-month investigation into illegal deer hunting in Rockingham and surrounding towns that would lead to seven arrests. Throughout the course of the investigation Wardens discovered that Christopher Brough Sr., 51, of Rockingham shot and killed five deer in 2020 while his rights to hunt, fish and trap in the State of Vermont were suspended for prior Fish and Wildlife convictions. These deer were ultimately reported at Vermont Big Game Reporting Stations by his adult children.

Christopher Brough Sr. was charged with 34 misdemeanors in both Windham and Windsor Counties. On May 11, 2021, Christopher Brough Sr. pleaded not guilty to 16 misdemeanors at the Windham Superior Court, Criminal division. These charges included two counts of hunting under revocation, four counts of possession of an illegal big game animal, one count of failure to tag a big game animal, one count of taking deer in excess of the annual limit, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and three counts of false information to law enforcement authorities.

On May 25, 2021, Christopher Brough Sr. pleaded not guilty to 18 misdemeanors at the Windsor Superior Court, Criminal Division. These charges included three counts of hunting under revocation, one count of failure to tag a big game animal, three counts of possession of an illegal big game animal, three counts of shooting from a motor vehicle/public highway, two counts of taking deer in excess of the annual limit, one count of failure to report a big game animal, one count of taking big game by illegal means, one count of taking big game outside of the legal day, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Dominique Brough, 29, of Rockingham pleaded guilty to aiding in hunting under revocation and false information to law enforcement authorities at the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 11, 2021. She was fined over $1,000. On May 25, 2021, she pleaded not guilty to possession of an illegal big game animal at Windsor Superior Court Criminal Division.

Stephan Brough, 32, of Chester pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an illegal big game animal on May 11, 2021 at the Windham Superior Court Criminal Division and was fined over $600.

Christopher Brough Jr., 27, of Hartland pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of an illegal big game animal on May 25, 2021 at the Windsor Superior Court Criminal Division.

Shaun Richardson, 40, from Chester pleaded guilty to hunting under revocation, false information to law enforcement authorities, and prohibited persons possessing firearms on May 25, 2021 at the Windham Superior Court Criminal Division and was fined over $1,300.

Diana Brough, 51, of Rockingham is due in court on July 20, 2021 at the Windham Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of aiding in possession of an illegal big game animal.

A juvenile was also charged.

As a result of this investigation three antlered deer mounts were seized from a taxidermy shop in New Hampshire with the assistance of New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife would like to remind the public that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.