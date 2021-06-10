FLORAGUPPY - FIRST ECO-FRIENDLY ALTERNATIVE TO FLORAL FOAM FEATURED AT WORLD FLORAL EVENT ‘FLEURS DE VILLES - ROSÉ’
THE 10 DAY FLORAL EXHIBITION FIRST HITS VANCOUVER STREETS THIS WEEK SHOWCASING OVER 50 POP-UP INSTALLATIONS DESIGNED BY TOP LOCAL FLORISTS
The FloraGUPPY is honoured to be in Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ. Forists and their customers are concerned about the environment. Now they have an environmentally friendly alternative to floral foam.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FloraGUPPY - the first eco-friendly alternative to floral foam in 65 years joins the Canadian premiere of Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ, a 10-day floral event beginning June 11 in downtown Vancouver featuring beautiful floral art displays by top local florists.
— James Wong, FloraGUPPY Inventor
In support of breast cancer research and hosted by Vancouver business associations, the floral trail will feature over 50 pop-up installations in the heart of the city, created by some of Vancouver’s distinguished florists.
Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ will feature floral couture mannequins, giant floral hearts, flower bombed antique cars, phone booths bursting with blossoms, and elegant sculptures. Also featured will be the revolutionary replacement for green floral foam - the FloraGUPPY.
The FloraGUPPY (actually a basketful of them) was used in one of Britain’s top invitation floral competitions at Covent Garden which was judged by royalty. Now the FloraGUPPY will appear on the streets of Vancouver in a floral display at the Bentall Centre. It’s used by leading florists on four continents and praised by top floral magazines in the UK, USA, Austria and Canada as an eco-friendly replacement for floral foam. Earlier this year the FloraGUPPY was featured during a virtual flower training event - FLEURVANA Spring 2021 - involving as many as 1,000 American florists and growers.
Also this year, the UK’s Royal Horticultural Society - the most influential floral organization in the world - banned green floral foam at all of its flower shows including the world’s top show - the Chelsea Flower Show.
FloraGUPPY inventor, James Wong, says, “The FloraGUPPY is honoured to be included in Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ. We know florists, their customers and the public are concerned about the environment so we’re happy to offer them an environmentally friendly alternative to green floral foam.”
The game-changing FloraGUPPY looks like a ball with 58 holes of varying sizes and comes in two interlocking halves and is reusable, recyclable and versatile and can be molded in warm water and used for fresh and faux flowers.
As part of Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ, on Sunday June 13, there will be market stalls where shoppers can purchase flowers or a FloraGUPPY.
