Global Protein Tyrosine Kinase 7 Market is estimated with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period - by PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina, CA, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein tyrosine kinase 7 market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%. Tyrosine-protein kinase-like 7, also known as colon carcinoma kinase 4, is a receptor tyrosine kinase that is encoded by the PTK7 gene (CCK4). Enzymes known as kinase inhibitors stop cancerous cells from dividing and developing. A cellular enzyme that transfers a phosphate group from ATP to a protein is known as a tyrosine kinase. Protein kinases play a role in cell cycle, differentiation, proliferation, and apoptosis, among other things. These cell processes are used to control a range of cell functions in cancer. Non-receptor cytoplasmic PTKs (NRTKs) and transmembrane receptor PTKs are the two types of PTKs. The only difference between non-receptor tyrosine kinase and receptor tyrosine kinase is their role. Non-receptor tyrosine kinase are found in the cytoplasm of the cell, while receptor tyrosine kinase are found on the cell surface, especially the cell membrane.

Key Highlights:

Since the first protein kinase inhibitor was developed in the early 1980s, the FDA has approved 37 kinase inhibitors for the treatment of cancers such as breast and lung cancer.

In May 2018, Pfizer's XALKORI (crizotinib) received FDA breakthrough therapy designation.

Analyst View:

Some of the key factors driving market growth include increased acceptance of kinase inhibitors, a surge in product approvals, a rise in the occurrence of cancer diseases, and increased investment from pharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, the increased use of kinase inhibitors for newer applications, as well as emerging economies like China and India, would provide new opportunities for the global kinase inhibitors industry. With the help of cancer treatment research and development activities, many breakthroughs and advanced therapeutics have been developed.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global protein tyrosine kinase 7 market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%. The Global protein tyrosine kinase 7 Market is segmented based on the product, application, distribution channel and region.

By product, the Global protein tyrosine kinase 7 Market is segmented into Epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, BCR-ABL Tyrosine kinase inhibitor, vascular endothelial growth factor tyrosine kinase inhibitor and others.

By Application, the market is segmented in Lung cancer, Chronic myeloid leukemia, Renal cell cancer and Breast cancer.

By distribution channel, the Global protein tyrosine kinase 7 Market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies and Independent pharmacies

By region, the Global protein tyrosine kinase 7 Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North America. North America's market is largely driven by the high cost of TKIs and high health-care spending, both of which have contributed to the region's dominant position.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global protein tyrosine kinase 7 market includes Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., and Johnson & Johnson AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., , Eisai Co., Ltd., and Eurofarma Laboratórios S/A.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

