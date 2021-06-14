BidPrime’s FOIA Builder Helps Businesses Uncover Details on Award of Government Contracts
BidPrime releases an easy-to-use tool designed to assist businesses with unlocking important specifics on government contract awards.
By having information about incumbent contracts, proposals, and agency scoring methods and decision factors, a business can potentially improve their chances of winning that next contract.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BidPrime Inc., an Austin-based company, provides a real-time comprehensive database of government bids and contract opportunities and has again added to the robust arsenal of solutions offered to companies currently, or considering, pursuing valuable contracts from the public sector.
— Stephen Hetzel, Chief Operating Officer
In tandem with BidPrime’s reputation as a company that fully supports and strives to ensure transparency in the government purchasing processes, the FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) Builder provides businesses with a mechanism to gain an understanding on why they may have lost on a public sector RFP, why a competitor won, and obtain other important insights, before submitting future proposals.
Stephen Hetzel, BidPrime’s COO, explained the origin of the FOIA Builder, “We hear from businesses that they sometimes feel confused on why they didn’t win a particular contract. Naturally, we want to help these leaders to get answers. By having information about incumbent contracts, proposals, and agency scoring methods and decision factors, a business can potentially improve their chances of winning that next contract.”
BidPrime's FOIA Builder is an asset within the Vendor Resource Center, which is (same as the FOIA Builder) available exclusively to BidPrime customers.
The FOIA Builder guides businesses through the steps and available options of generating a FOIA request for submission, in accordance with the laws applicable in each state.
“As is the case whenever we design and implement a new feature in our solution, our engineers made certain the requests are easy to construct within the FOIA Builder. We’ve taken a process that could potentially take hours and shrunk it down to a streamlined process that takes mere minutes,” according to Josh Schwartzbeck, BidPrime’s CTO.
As always, BidPrime’s research team stands ready to assist businesses with processing of the FOIA Builder request or resulting questions and feedback from the applicable agencies.
BidPrime is in touch with over 120,000 government agencies across North America—providing continuous, up-to-the-minute tracking and updates on bids, RFPs, and solicitations originating from the public sector. Vendors and contractors should sign up for a free, no obligation trial to take advantage of BidPrime’s robust technology, services, and support.
For more information about BidPrime or the FOIA Builder, visit bidprime.com or call toll-free (888) 808-5356.
ABOUT BIDPRIME
BidPrime is an Austin-based technology company providing a database of comprehensive bid/RFP solicitations, purchasing intelligence, and analytical research support.
