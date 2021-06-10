DNREC to Hold Pharmaceutical Rule Training Webinar

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host a training webinar Tuesday, June 22 to provide guidance for the state’s Pharmaceutical Rule adopted in January 2021, addressing changes to management standards for hazardous waste pharmaceuticals, as well as changes to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Final Rule P075 listing for nicotine waste.

The Pharmaceutical Rule intends to provide streamlined management standards for hazardous waste pharmaceuticals tailored to the health care sector, while protecting human health and the environment. While the training is directed at health care facilities who generate hazardous waste, the public also may attend.

The program will be presented by the DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances’ Compliance and Permitting section. Information about registering for the webinar can be found on the DNREC Events Calendar. The training webinar will be recorded and along with presentation materials, will be available on the DNREC website afterward.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state's natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances ensures Delaware's wastes are managed to protect human life, health, safety and the environment.

