Bluetooth in Automotive Market to Reach USD 21.84 Billion by 2027; Partnership Agreement of Alps Alpine Co., Ltd and Broadcom Inc to Augment Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Top Players Covered in the Bluetooth in Automotive Market Research Report are Panasonic Corporation (Kadoma, Osaka, Japan), Harman international (Stamford, United Kingdom), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (California, United States), intel technologies (California, United States), LG Electronics Inc. (Seoul, South Korea), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (California, United States), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (Suwon-si, South Korea), Sony Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Texas Instruments Incorporated (Texas, United States) and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Bluetooth in Automotive Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Automotive Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global Bluetooth in automotive market size is expected to reach USD 21.84 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The increasing production and sales of passenger cars and supercars will influence the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Bluetooth in Automotive Market, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 15.33 billion in 2019.

Global Bluetooth in Automotive Market Highlights:

The Bluetooth in Automotive Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Bluetooth in Automotive Market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.





COVID-19 Impact :

Dropped Global Demand of Cars to Dwindle Market amid Coronavirus

The pandemic of COVID-19 has had an adverse and detrimental impact on the global automotive industry. Chinese parts exports have been severely disrupted, as has mass production in various regions and the closing of assembly plants. This has placed a lot of pressure on companies responding to the drop in global demand, and it could lead to further damage for the global market. The incorporation of Bluetooth in modern cars is required, as rising vehicle sales and demand largely lead the demand. Vehicle production and prices in different parts of the world have suffered dramatic declines as a result of long-term lockdowns and the closure of manufacturing units. However, the demand is projected to expand at a positive rate, as automakers are implementing strategies to develop and deploy Bluetooth systems in their upcoming vehicle models.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Bluetooth in Automotive Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.





Market Segments :

The Infotainment Segment to Hold the Largest Share

Based on application type, the market is classified into communication, infotainment, and telematics. The infotainment segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global market due to its video and audio interfaces control elements such as Bluetooth system, button panel, touch screen displays, voice commands, and others. Based on the sales channel type, the market is classified into OEM and aftermarket. The original equipment manufacturers (OEM) segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global market.

Based on the vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment is expected to account for a high share in the global market due to the higher production of passenger cars globally. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Highlights of This Report:

Exhaustive information about the market growth drivers, dynamics, and hindrances.

Rich data about the challenges and opportunities.

All-encompassing analysis of the latest trends in the market.

Summaries of all the companies operating in the market.

This report focuses on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.





Driving Factor :

Smartphone App Car Connectivity to Accelerate Product Demand

The automotive industry is very competitive, and it is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. The demand for smartphone-operated cars is driving the development of Bluetooth in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the use of this technology allows for automotive diagnostic inspection, which improves vehicle's safety. Bluetooth in automobiles serves as a bridge between the car and telecommunications industries. The market for Bluetooth in cars is projected to rise as smartphones and infotainment platforms such as Apple CarPlay, Spotify, and Android Auto become more integrated. As a result, a growing number of automakers are incorporating this technology into their cars in order to meet consumer demand and retain their Bluetooth in automotive market share.

Regional Insights :

Expanding Production Capabilities of Companies to Bolster Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 7.76 billion in 2019 and is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in the regions is attributed to high sales and production of vehicles. Moreover, the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The expanding production capabilities of OEMs will further boost Bluetooth in automotive market growth in the region. In addition, the rising demand for electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles will enable the speedy expansion of Bluetooth in the automotive industry in Asia Pacific. For instance, the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) directive launched by the Ministry of Transport of China in 2017 is expected to stimulate the production and demand of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles in the country.

Competitive Landscape :

Panasonic Corporation to Account for the Lion’s Share

Panasonic Corporation is a world leader in advancing electronic products and applications for consumers in consumer electronics, housing, automobile, and business-to-business (B2B) markets. The company also manufactures In-vehicle infotainment systems, in-vehicle electrical devices, and hybrid systems. The innovations in in-vehicle infotainment systems by Panasonic will have a tremendous effect on the global market.

Key Development :

January 2021: Alps Alpine Co., Ltd signed a collaborative agreement with Broadcom Inc. to introduce a secure, high-accuracy distance measurement system based on Bluetooth Low Energy technology (BLE) for the automotive industry.

The Report Lists the Key Players in this Market:

Panasonic Corporation (Kadoma, Osaka, Japan)

Harman international (Stamford, United Kingdom)

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (California, United States)

intel technologies (California, United States)

LG Electronics Inc. (Seoul, South Korea)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (California, United States)

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (Suwon-si, South Korea)

Sony Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Texas, United States)





Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Technologial Developments COVID-19 Impact

Global Bluetooth in Automotive Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Type Communication Infotainment Telematics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sales Channel Type OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Bluetooth in Automotive Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Application Type Communication Infotainment Telematics Market Analysis – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sales Channel Type OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Bluetooth in Automotive Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Application Type Communication Infotainment Telematics Market Analysis – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sales Channel Type OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis – By Country U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Continued...





