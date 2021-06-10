Rubbermaid® Commercial Products Announces Strategic Partnership with APIC

Rubbermaid® Commercial Products Supports Infection Preventionists

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, US, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubbermaid® Commercial Products (RCP), part of Newell Brands’ Commercial Business, proudly announces their 2021 strategic partnership with the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), the largest association for infection prevention and control (IPC) professionals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 633,000 hospitalized patients get healthcare associated infections (HAIs) each year and 72,000 die during their hospital stay. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the importance of providing state-of-the-art education and support services for professionals in infection prevention and control was further reinforced.

The APIC Strategic Partner program establishes long-term relationships with industry partners united in the common goal of reducing the risk of infection. APIC Strategic Partners play an important role in supporting many of the educational initiatives and services that benefit APIC’s almost 16,000 infection preventionist (IP) members fighting on the front-lines against the spread of harmful microorganisms and viruses, such as C. diff, MRSA, and SARS-CoV-2 in healthcare facilities.

“Rubbermaid Commercial Products is pleased to partner with APIC to help prevent the spread of infection and expand education and resources for IPs,” said Andrew Rushworth, Director of Product Marketing. “We share APIC’s patient safety mission and hope this partnership will help to strengthen APIC’s efforts to create a safer world through the prevention of infection.”

APIC Strategic Partners fully support the Competency Advancement Assistance (CAA) Program to help IPs further their education by managing the cost associated with obtaining the Certification in Infection Prevention and Control (CIC®) credential. The CAA program covers exam fees and study resources for up to 50 IPs annually.

“We are excited to welcome Rubbermaid Commercial Products as an APIC Strategic Partner,” said APIC CEO Devon Jopp. “Together, APIC and Rubbermaid will work together to improve healthcare outcomes and advance education and certification for IPC professionals.”

