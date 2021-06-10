Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts: President Biden’s Decision to Stop Keystone XL Hurts Nebraska Taxpayers

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that TC Energy would terminate the Keystone XL pipeline project. This decision follows President Biden’s decision to cancel the presidential permit for the pipeline.

“President Biden’s executive action led to the termination of the Keystone XL pipeline,” said Governor Ricketts. “This is yet another example of the Biden-Harris Administration putting the priorities of radical environmental activists above our national interest. Without Keystone XL, the United States will not only be more dependent on overseas sources of oil, but our state will not enjoy the benefit of the jobs and property tax revenue the project would have brought.”