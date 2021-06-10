Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,385 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B203046

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais                          

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Royalton Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: November 2019

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartford, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault

 

ACCUSED: Aidan Boettcher                                            

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gulfport, MS

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

In September of 2020 Vermont State Police Detectives working in the Windsor County Special Investigations Unit began to investigate a reported allegation of a sexual assault that took place in Hartford, VT in November of 2019.  At the time of the investigation Boettcher was and currently is a resident of Gulfport, MS.  Detectives were alerted that Boettcher would be visiting family at an address in Hartford, VT on 6/9/21.  Boettcher was arrested and later released on a criminal citation.  He was ordered to appear before the Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 6/10/21 to answer to the charge of Sexual Assault.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/10/21  1230pm           

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A  

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais

BCI Troop B East, Royalton Barracks

2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032

(Office) 802-234-9933

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Sexual Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.