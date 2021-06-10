Royalton Barracks / Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B203046

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: November 2019

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartford, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault

ACCUSED: Aidan Boettcher

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gulfport, MS

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In September of 2020 Vermont State Police Detectives working in the Windsor County Special Investigations Unit began to investigate a reported allegation of a sexual assault that took place in Hartford, VT in November of 2019. At the time of the investigation Boettcher was and currently is a resident of Gulfport, MS. Detectives were alerted that Boettcher would be visiting family at an address in Hartford, VT on 6/9/21. Boettcher was arrested and later released on a criminal citation. He was ordered to appear before the Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 6/10/21 to answer to the charge of Sexual Assault.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/10/21 1230pm

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais

BCI Troop B East, Royalton Barracks

2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032

(Office) 802-234-9933