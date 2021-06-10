Royalton Barracks / Sexual Assault
CASE#: 20B203046
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: November 2019
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartford, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Aidan Boettcher
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Gulfport, MS
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In September of 2020 Vermont State Police Detectives working in the Windsor County Special Investigations Unit began to investigate a reported allegation of a sexual assault that took place in Hartford, VT in November of 2019. At the time of the investigation Boettcher was and currently is a resident of Gulfport, MS. Detectives were alerted that Boettcher would be visiting family at an address in Hartford, VT on 6/9/21. Boettcher was arrested and later released on a criminal citation. He was ordered to appear before the Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 6/10/21 to answer to the charge of Sexual Assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/10/21 1230pm
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION:N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais
BCI Troop B East, Royalton Barracks
2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032
(Office) 802-234-9933