Sharesight empowers investors with price and dividend tracking on five additional exchanges
Sharesight's portfolio tracker now allows investors to track stock price and performance information on over 40 exchanges worldwide.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharesight’s online investment portfolio tracker has added support for five new global stock exchanges, including the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), Moscow Exchange (MOEX), Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) and Euronext Dublin (EN Dublin).
Sharesight now supports over 40 leading global markets, including major US exchanges, making it easier than ever for global investors access to the portfolio tracker’s award-winning performance, dividend tracking and tax reporting features.
With the growing number of investors buying stocks in global markets, there has been increasing demand for a digital solution that allows investors to track all of their investments in one place. As a result, one of Sharesight’s main priorities has been bolstering its support for global investors, which have become an important part of the platform’s growing user base.
“At Sharesight, we are seeing a growing cohort of global investors, many of whom are expats, searching for a solution to the problem of tracking all their investments, across asset classes, markets, currencies and brokers. And with Sharesight’s global user base consisting of over 250,000 investors in 106 different countries, there have been requests to support more markets,” says Sharesight CEO Doug Morris.
“In particular, we have received a lot of requests to support the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Stock Exchange of Thailand, Moscow Exchange, Warsaw Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin. So we’re very pleased to announce that Sharesight users can now track the price and performance of thousands of stocks and ETFs in these markets, in addition to our existing support for 36 other leading markets around the world.”
Other key global markets supported by Sharesight include the Nasdaq, and New York (NYSE), London (LSE), Hong Kong (HKEX) and Tokyo (TYO) stock exchanges.
Sharesight’s additional support for global markets follows a number of other recent global-focused initiatives, including the launch of the Multi-Currency Valuation Report, expanded support for global brokers and the addition of price and performance tracking for 12,000 UK mutual funds.
About Sharesight
Sharesight is an award-winning fintech company with offices in Wellington, New Zealand and Sydney, Australia. Its secure, online portfolio tracker and performance reporting tool is used by over 250,000 DIY investors and finance professionals in more than 100 countries. Sharesight syncs with brokers to track trades, dividends, and corporate actions automatically, and allows clients to securely share portfolio access with others. For more information visit sharesight.com.
Prashant Mohan
Sharesight
+61 434 212 136
email us here