Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,386 in the last 365 days.

Commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion for all persons

Idaho Legal Aid Services, Inc. is committed to diversity, equality, and inclusion for all persons. These values are central to our mission and to our impact. We want our clients and our employees to feel empowered to share their experiences and ideas, and for all persons to feel welcome at our organization.

 

You just read:

Commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion for all persons

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.