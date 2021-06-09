Idaho Legal Aid Services, Inc. is committed to diversity, equality, and inclusion for all persons. These values are central to our mission and to our impact. We want our clients and our employees to feel empowered to share their experiences and ideas, and for all persons to feel welcome at our organization.
You just read:
Commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion for all persons
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.