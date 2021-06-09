Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Comments on Biden Administration’s Plans to Revise Federal Waters of the U.S. Regulation

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Joseph R. Biden’s Administration announced plans to revise the Waters of the U.S. rule.

 

“Nebraska successfully fought back when President Obama overreached and tried to expand federal control of our water,” said Governor Ricketts.  “The Biden-Harris Administration must respect the rights of states, who are the rightful stewards of intrastate waterways and other bodies of water.  Nebraska will be watching the federal government closely, and will do all that is needed to protect our land and water from Washington, D.C. overreach.”

