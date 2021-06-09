L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future 37 Releasing November 2
"L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 37" will release internationally on November 2, 2021.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty-six winning writers and illustrators from around the globe will be featured in "L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 37" releasing November 2, 2021. “Writers of the Future,” noted The Midwest Book Review in last year’s review of the anthology, “is the gold standard of emerging talent into the field of science fiction fantasy that has contributed more to the genre than any other source.”
Volume 37 is available for preorder in the US at Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, in your favorite Independent Bookstore, and online at Amazon.com. Canada outlets will include Indigo as well as Amazon.ca. And Volume 37 will be minimally available through the local Amazon around the rest of the world.
The 12 Writer Winners and 2 Finalists of this year’s Contest include:
- Christopher Bowthorpe of Lehi, Utah, with his story “The Enfield Report”
- John M. Campbell of Denver, Colorado, with his story “The Tiger and the Waif”
- Elizabeth Chatsworth of Sheffield, England, with her story “The Widow’s Might”
- Ryan Cole of Glen Allen, Virginia, with his story “A Demon Hunter’s Guide to Passover Seder”
- Anj Dockrey of Frisco, Texas, with her story “The Argentum”
- Sara Fox of Marietta, Georgia, with their story “Death of a Time Traveler”
- K.D. Julicher of Fernley, Nevada, with her story “The Redemption of Brother Adalum”
- Barbara Lund of Draper, Utah, with her story “Sixers”
- Eric Lynd of Tacoma, Washington, with his story “The Skin of My Mother”
- Emma Washburn of Charlotte, North Carolina, with their story “Hemingway”
- Trent Walters of Springfield, Missouri, with his story “Soul Paper”
- Luke Wildman of West Africa, with his story “How to Steal the Plot Armor”
- Finalist Elaine Midcoh of Pembroke Pines, Florida, with her story “The Battle of Donasi”
- Finalist Brittany Rainsdon of Blackfoot, Idaho, with her story “Half-Breed”
The 12 Illustrator Winners of this year’s Contest include:
- Jennifer Bruce of New Hudson, Michigan
- Isabel Gibney of Bethesda, Maryland
- Rupam Grimoeuvre of Maharashtra, India
- Will Knight of Los Angeles, California
- Madolyn Locke of Marietta, Georgia
- André Mata of Póvoa de Santa Iria, Portugal
- Sethe Nguyen of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- Maria Salinas of Apopke, Florida
- Stephen Spinas of Cape Town, South Africa
- Dan Watson of Berkshire, United Kingdom
- Jeff Weiner of Las Vegas, Nevada
- Shiyi Yu of Ningbo, China
Additionally, bonus stories have been provided by award-winning authors who are also contest judges Kristine Kathryn Rusch, “The Museum of Modern Warfare,” Jody Lynn Nye, “The Phoenixes’ War” (based on Volume 37 cover art), and the Contest founder, L. Ron Hubbard, “The Dangerous Dimension.”
The Writers of the Future Writing Contest was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.
The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The over 500 past winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 1,800 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. They have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 370 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
Emily Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 323-466-3310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn