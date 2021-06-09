DOH NEWS RELEASE: FREE COVID-19 TESTING COMING TO LANAKILA HEALTH CENTER

Newsroom Posted on Jun 9, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH) will offer free COVID-19 rapid tests at the Lanakila Health Center in Kalihi this coming Saturday, June 12 and next Saturday, June 19. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days.

With the King Kamehameha Day state holiday coming up Friday, this is an ideal time to get the peace of mind a rapid test provides—before celebrating the long weekend with friends and family.

The Kalihi Neighborhood Board welcomes community members and visitors of all ages to get a free COVID-19 test. The Lanakila Health Center is located at 1700 Lanakila Avenue. The center has limited parking and is within walking distance of neighboring residents.

“As we see pockets of community spread due to COVID-19, the virus disproportionately impacts lives and livelihoods across the state,” says Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “We ask everyone to remain vigilant in watching for symptoms of COVID-19. Together we can help each other get past this pandemic.”

COVID-19 test results from this testing event are not valid for use in the State of Hawai‘i Safe Travels Program.

Please bring a government issued photo ID and wear a mask.

Walk-ins will be accepted or you may request an appointment time by email: [email protected].

Appointments take an estimated 30 minutes to complete and test results will be available within about 15 minutes.

For additional COVID-19 health information visit: https://hawaiicovid19.com/health-information/.

