Fast Growing B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires Master Packaging Solutions

Leading Industrial Packaging Company Acquires Master Packaging Solutions

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging just announced the acquisition of Master Packaging Solutions of Sacramento, Calif. This is B2B Industrial Packaging’s 15th major acquisition.

B2B Industrial Packaging CEO Bill Drake said, “We are very enthusiastic about bringing Master Packaging Solutions onboard. They have the capabilities and, more importantly, the outstanding industry reputation that we look for in acquisitions.”

Master Packaging Solutions has 32 years of expertise in the packaging industry, with a focus on plastic strapping and stretch wrapping systems. As with B2B Industrial Packaging, the company is recognized for its experience, inventory, integrity and client service.

B2B Industrial has a dedicated team with expertise in streamlining acquisitions. This ensures that every acquisition is as seamless as possible for employees, clients and channel partners. With every acquisition, the goal is the same: that everyone involved notices only positive changes.

Master Packaging Solutions’ current clients will benefit from the additional resources that B2B Industrial Packaging brings to the table; including a broad portfolio of products, long-term channel partner relationships and world-class client service.

This is the 15th acquisition in 13 years for B2B Industrial Packaging. The company previously acquired Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems and Empire West Solutions in California; Central Packaging in Kansas; Alpine Packaging in Oregon; All Packaging in Missouri; AMW Packaging Supply in Arizona; Lewis Industrial Supply in Pennsylvania; Fibers of Kalamazoo in Michigan; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, Rapid-Pac, and All Packaging-South Chicago in Illinois.

Visit B2B Industrial Packaging’s website: www.b2bind.com.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth and Houston, Texas; Salinas and Hayward, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland and Eugene, Ore.; Seattle; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix and Harrisburg, Pa.. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

