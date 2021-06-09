Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HUD Resources for Renters Related to Coronavirus

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has created a webpage for resources for renters during the Coronavirus pandemic. It includes information on rental assistance, tips on communicating with your landlord, Center for Disease Control Eviction Moratorium Order, and information regarding mortgages.

Please visit this webpage for more information: https://www.hud.gov/coronavirus/renters

