HUD Eviction Prevention and Stability Toolkit

HUD has updated its Eviction Prevention and Stability Toolkit, which includes brochures on public housing authorities, non-payment of rent evictions, housing choice vouchers, repayment agreement guidance, a fact sheet for tenants who have accrued back rent, and the Treasury's Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Please view the attached Toolkit for further information and click on any buttons that say "click here" to view the brochures or fact sheets.