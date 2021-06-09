HUD Eviction Prevention and Stability Toolkit

HUD has updated its Eviction Prevention and Stability Toolkit, which includes brochures on public housing authorities, non-payment of rent evictions, housing choice vouchers, repayment agreement guidance, a fact sheet for tenants who have accrued back rent, and the Treasury's Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Please view the attached Toolkit for further information and click on any buttons that say "click here" to view the brochures or fact sheets.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.