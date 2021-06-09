Governor Phil Scott Announces Recent Appointments

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointments of two deputy commissioners, as well over 120 appointments to State boards and commissions since April 1.

Extended Cabinet Appointments

Alex Farrell, deputy commissioner, Department of Housing and Community Development

Alex Farrell has served on the Board of Commissioners of the Vermont State Housing Authority since 2019 and has served as chair of Vermont’s Real Estate Commission since 2019. He also has served the city of Burlington on the Board for Registration of Voters (2015 – 2018), the Community Development Block Grant Advisory Board (2018 – 2021), and the Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront Commission (2018 – Present).

Prior to accepting this appointment, Farrell worked at Union Mutual of Vermont as a data analyst since 2015, and later as corporate projects coordinator.

Farrell received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at the University of Vermont with a concentration in finance and is currently enrolled in a Master of Business Administration program at Clarkson University.

Michael Smith, deputy commissioner, Department of Motor Vehicles

Michael Smith has worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles since 1989 in numerous roles, leading to his promotion to director of operations in 2010. In that role, he has been responsible for oversight of the largest division at DMV, encompassing over two-thirds of its staff. The division is responsible for all licensing, examinations, CDL compliance, vehicle registration and titling, IFTA/IRP, oversize and overweight vehicle programs, fuel tax, driver improvement, and legislative affairs.

Department of Mental Health Leadership

Additionally, earlier today, Governor Scott announced the appointments of Emily J. Hawes as commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Alison Krompf as deputy commissioner of the Department of Mental Health.

State Boards and Commissions Appointments

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities. The Governor’s Office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at http://governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions to apply.

The appointments made by the Governor between April 1 and May 31 are listed below:

Act 264 Advisory Board

Cynthia Smith of Fair Haven

Teresa Sunderland of Essex Junction

Animal Cruelty Investigation Board

Pamela Levin of Shelburne

Kristin Haas of Hinesburg

Gwynn Zakov of Barre

Jessica Danyow of Brandon

Mary McFaun of Barre

Arts Council

Board of Nursing

Cannabis Control Board Advisory Committee

Shayla Livingston of Williston

Chemicals of High Concern for Children Working Group

Paul Burns of Montpelier

Andrew Hackman of Washington

Ruma Kohli of Essex

Current Use Advisory Board

Harold Howrigan of St. Albans

John McClain of Bethel

Brendan Whittaker of Brunswick

Electricians’ Licensing Board

John Benoit of Barre

Kevin Bourdon of Vergennes

Timothy Watkins of Colchester

John Fiske of Rutland

Endangered Species Committee

Elizabeth Thompson of Jericho

Paul Wieczoreck of Hinesburg

Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports

Adam White of Jericho

Dorothy Helling of Montpelier

Jacqueline Becker of Pawlet

David Butsch of Moretown

Corey Cenate of South Burlington

Christian Craig of Weathersfield

Elisabeth Fontaine of Barton

Janet Franz of Shelburne

Joy Dubin Grossman of South Burlington

Laurie Knauer of Hydeville

Alison Logan of Winooski

Governor’s Workforce Equity and Diversity Council

Shalini Suryanarayana of Middlesex

Jason Whipple of St. Albans

Amanda Colon of St. Johnsbury

Green Mountain Care Board Nominating Committee

Grace Branon of Fairfield

Betsy Bishop of Montpelier

Tom Huebner of Rutland

Human Services Board

Michael Donohue of Shelburne

Mary Skinner of Middlesex

Mary Jean Wasik of Pittsford

Interagency Coordinating Council

Amelia Briggs of Shelburne

Amanda Cookson of Craftsbury

Tighe Stratton of Bennington

Emily Brown of Montpelier

Christy Swenson of Montpelier

Katy Preston of Montpelier

Katie McCarthy of Hartford

Danielle Howes of Fayston

Erin Forset of Lyndonville

Kathy Hallock of Brattleboro

Monica Newell of St. Johnsbury

Heather Wilson of Highgate

Kelly French of Norwhich

Kelly Lyford of Waterbury

Neysha Stuart of Waterbury

Susan Coburn of Waterbury

Erika Rojas of Barre

Lori Meyer of South Burlington

Karen Price of Williston

Linda Michneiwicz of Barton

Vermont Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision

Donna Pratt of Williamstown

Jessica Dorr of Colchester

Dale Crook of Colchester

Joint Committee on Tax Credits

Sarah Phillips of Marshfield

Justices of The Peace

Sarah Waldo of Westminster

Lisa Johnson of Thetford

Milk Commission

Jerry Booth of East Barre

Linda Berlin of South Burlington

Natural Resources Board

Brad Aldrich of Shelburne

Northeast Fire and Protection Commission

Butch Shaw of Florence

Catherine Dimitrick of Fairfax

Pesticide Advisory Council

Catherine Ballard of Saint Albans

Elizabeth Royer of Williston

Search and Rescue Council

Marjorie Fish of Londonderry

Drew Hazelton of Jamaica

Derek Libby of Stowe

Tate Jeffrey of Huntington

SerVermont

J. Guy Isabelle of Barre

Nicole Whalen of Bolton

Megan McKeever of Montpelier

Daniel Noyes of Wolcott

Lee White of Barre

Richard Cogliano of Dummerston

Ceilidh Galloway-Kane of East Hardwick

Gina Pandolfo of South Burlington

Christopher Schembry of Brandon

Snowmobile Advisory Council

Kenneth Gammell of East Haven

Richard Jewett of Chester

State Infrastructure Bond Bank

Peter Gregory of Hartland

State Program Standing Committee on Adult Mental Health

Christopher Rotsettis of Warren

State Rehabilitation Council

Laura Seigel of Waterbury

Sunset Advisory Commission

Matthew Krauss of Stowe

Victoria Biondolillo of Barre

Travel and Recreation Council

Matt Harrington of Bennington

Molly Mahar of Waitsfied

Travel Information Council

Francis Heald of Rutland

Mandy White of Barre

Elizabeth Kennett of Rochester

John Labarge of South Hero

Vermont Citizens Advisory Committee on Lake Champlain

Eric Clifford of Starksboro

Robert Fischer of Barre

Lori Fisher of Williston

Hilary Solomon of Middletown Springs

Jeff Wennberg of Rutland

Mark Naud of South Hero

Denise Smith of Saint Albans

Wayne Elliot Essex Junction

Vermont Commission on Women

Lisa Senecal of Stowe

Delaney Courcelle of South Burlington

Vermont Economic Progress Council

Michael Donohue of Shelburne

Heather Chase of Springfield

Vermont Fire Service Training Council

Vermont Humanities Council

Morgan Moore of Lyndonville

Vermont Pensions Investment Committee

Ronald Plante of South Burlington

Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees

Shirley Jefferson of South Royalton

Susan Zeller of Montpelier

Shawn Tester of St. Johnsbury

Vermont Student Assistance Corporation Board of Directors

Vermont Tax Structure Commission