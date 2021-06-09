Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Phil Scott Announces Recent Appointments

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointments of two deputy commissioners, as well over 120 appointments to State boards and commissions since April 1.

Extended Cabinet Appointments

Alex Farrell, deputy commissioner, Department of Housing and Community Development

Alex Farrell has served on the Board of Commissioners of the Vermont State Housing Authority since 2019 and has served as chair of Vermont’s Real Estate Commission since 2019. He also has served the city of Burlington on the Board for Registration of Voters (2015 – 2018), the Community Development Block Grant Advisory Board (2018 – 2021), and the Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront Commission (2018 – Present).

Prior to accepting this appointment, Farrell worked at Union Mutual of Vermont as a data analyst since 2015, and later as corporate projects coordinator.

Farrell received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at the University of Vermont with a concentration in finance and is currently enrolled in a Master of Business Administration program at Clarkson University.

Michael Smith, deputy commissioner, Department of Motor Vehicles

Michael Smith has worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles since 1989 in numerous roles, leading to his promotion to director of operations in 2010. In that role, he has been responsible for oversight of the largest division at DMV, encompassing over two-thirds of its staff. The division is responsible for all licensing, examinations, CDL compliance, vehicle registration and titling, IFTA/IRP, oversize and overweight vehicle programs, fuel tax, driver improvement, and legislative affairs.

Department of Mental Health Leadership

Additionally, earlier today, Governor Scott announced the appointments of Emily J. Hawes as commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Alison Krompf as deputy commissioner of the Department of Mental Health.

State Boards and Commissions Appointments

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities. The Governor’s Office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at http://governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions to apply.

 

The appointments made by the Governor between April 1 and May 31 are listed  below:

 

Act 264 Advisory Board

  • Cynthia Smith of Fair Haven
  • Teresa Sunderland of Essex Junction

Animal Cruelty Investigation Board

  • Pamela Levin of Shelburne
  • Kristin Haas of Hinesburg
  • Gwynn Zakov of Barre
  • Jessica Danyow of Brandon
  • Mary McFaun of Barre

Arts Council

Board of Nursing

Cannabis Control Board Advisory Committee

  • Shayla Livingston of Williston

Chemicals of High Concern for Children Working Group

  • Paul Burns of Montpelier
  • Andrew Hackman of Washington
  • Ruma Kohli of Essex

Current Use Advisory Board

  • Harold Howrigan of St. Albans
  • John McClain of Bethel
  • Brendan Whittaker of Brunswick

Electricians’ Licensing Board

  • John Benoit of Barre
  • Kevin Bourdon of Vergennes
  • Timothy Watkins of Colchester
  • John Fiske of Rutland

Endangered Species Committee

  • Elizabeth Thompson of Jericho
  • Paul Wieczoreck of Hinesburg

Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports

  • Adam White of Jericho
  • Dorothy Helling of Montpelier
  • Jacqueline Becker of Pawlet
  • David Butsch of Moretown
  • Corey Cenate of South Burlington
  • Christian Craig of Weathersfield
  • Elisabeth Fontaine of Barton
  • Janet Franz of Shelburne
  • Joy Dubin Grossman of South Burlington
  • Laurie Knauer of Hydeville
  • Alison Logan of Winooski

Governor’s Workforce Equity and Diversity Council

  • Shalini Suryanarayana of Middlesex
  • Jason Whipple of St. Albans
  • Amanda Colon of St. Johnsbury

Green Mountain Care Board Nominating Committee

  • Grace Branon of Fairfield
  • Betsy Bishop of Montpelier
  • Tom Huebner of Rutland

Human Services Board

  • Michael Donohue of Shelburne
  • Mary Skinner of Middlesex
  • Mary Jean Wasik of Pittsford

Interagency Coordinating Council

  • Amelia Briggs of Shelburne
  • Amanda Cookson of Craftsbury
  • Tighe Stratton of Bennington
  • Emily Brown of Montpelier
  • Christy Swenson of Montpelier
  • Katy Preston of Montpelier
  • Katie McCarthy of Hartford
  • Danielle Howes of Fayston
  • Erin Forset of Lyndonville
  • Kathy Hallock of Brattleboro
  • Monica Newell of St. Johnsbury
  • Heather Wilson of Highgate
  • Kelly French of Norwhich
  • Kelly Lyford of Waterbury
  • Neysha Stuart of Waterbury
  • Susan Coburn of Waterbury
  • Erika Rojas of Barre
  • Lori Meyer of South Burlington
  • Karen Price of Williston
  • Linda Michneiwicz of Barton

Vermont Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision

  • Donna Pratt of Williamstown
  • Jessica Dorr of Colchester
  • Dale Crook of Colchester

Joint Committee on Tax Credits

  • Sarah Phillips of Marshfield

Justices of The Peace

  • Sarah Waldo of Westminster
  • Lisa Johnson of Thetford

Milk Commission

  • Jerry Booth of East Barre
  • Linda Berlin of South Burlington

Natural Resources Board

  • Brad Aldrich of Shelburne

Northeast Fire and Protection Commission

  • Butch Shaw of Florence
  • Catherine Dimitrick of Fairfax

Pesticide Advisory Council

  • Catherine Ballard of Saint Albans
  • Elizabeth Royer of Williston

Search and Rescue Council

  • Marjorie Fish of Londonderry
  • Drew Hazelton of Jamaica
  • Derek Libby of Stowe
  • Tate Jeffrey of Huntington

SerVermont

  • J. Guy Isabelle of Barre
  • Nicole Whalen of Bolton
  • Megan McKeever of Montpelier
  • Daniel Noyes of Wolcott
  • Lee White of Barre
  • Richard Cogliano of Dummerston
  • Ceilidh Galloway-Kane of East Hardwick
  • Gina Pandolfo of South Burlington
  • Christopher Schembry of Brandon

Snowmobile Advisory Council

  • Kenneth Gammell of East Haven
  • Richard Jewett of Chester

State Infrastructure Bond Bank

  • Peter Gregory of Hartland

State Program Standing Committee on Adult Mental Health

  • Christopher Rotsettis of Warren

State Rehabilitation Council

  • Laura Seigel of Waterbury

Sunset Advisory Commission

  • Matthew Krauss of Stowe
  • Victoria Biondolillo of Barre

Travel and Recreation Council

  • Matt Harrington of Bennington
  • Molly Mahar of Waitsfied

Travel Information Council

  • Francis Heald of Rutland
  • Mandy White of Barre
  • Elizabeth Kennett of Rochester
  • John Labarge of South Hero

Vermont Citizens Advisory Committee on Lake Champlain

  • Eric Clifford of Starksboro
  • Robert  Fischer of Barre
  • Lori Fisher of Williston
  • Hilary Solomon of Middletown Springs
  • Jeff Wennberg of Rutland
  • Mark Naud of South Hero
  • Denise Smith of Saint Albans
  • Wayne Elliot Essex Junction

Vermont Commission on Women

  • Lisa Senecal of Stowe
  • Delaney Courcelle of South Burlington

Vermont Economic Progress Council

  • Michael Donohue of Shelburne
  • Heather Chase of Springfield

Vermont Fire Service Training Council

Vermont Humanities Council

  • Morgan Moore of Lyndonville

Vermont Pensions Investment Committee

  • Ronald Plante of South Burlington

Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees

  • Shirley Jefferson of South Royalton
  • Susan Zeller of Montpelier
  • Shawn Tester of St. Johnsbury

Vermont Student Assistance Corporation Board of Directors

Vermont Tax Structure Commission

 

