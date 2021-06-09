Cameroon's Women's Rugby team wins the test match against Burkina Faso

On the sidelines of the Rugby Africa Cup (www.RugbyAfrique.com) repechage held in Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon triumphed, on the morning of 9th, 2021 at the August 4 stadium, against the Stallions of Burkina Faso by the score of 37 to 0.

Scheduled for 08:00AM GMT, the women's test match between Burkina Faso and Cameroon kicked off at 09:00AM GMT due to the rain that soaked the pitch. In the first half, the Cameroonian team showed endurance and mastery of the oval ball. After No. 08 Prisco Rosine N’Dingo opened the scoring in the second minute, the Lionesses scoredthree unconverted tries bringing the score to 15 in their favor. In the 26th minute, Prisco Rosine N’Dingo received a yellow card for a high tackle.

After the 10-minute half-time of this 60-minute competition, Cameroon scoredfour tries including a singleconversion. Tis added 22 points in the second halfand brought the total to 37. Burkina Faso could not scoreany points in this test match.

Velhyr Dabiré, coach of the Burkina Faso women's team, admitted that the opposing team were technically up to the task and have international experience. Her colt and team captain, Yvette Sawadogo, remains confident in all sportiness for a victory in the second leg. Cameroonian coach Jacques NGomsu Tchon Lahui said the score could have been higher if the Burkina Faso team were not so strong. For captain Gertrude Prombove, the opponent gavethem a hard time.

This is the first match since Cameroon returned to African and international rugby bodies after almost a decade of absence. This women's competition is part of Rugby Africa's plan to develop 15-way competitions in the period 2021-2025.

