Sanitization Robots Market Size Worth Around US$ 4.4 Bn by 2030

The global sanitization robots market size is expected to be worth around US$ 4.4 billion by 2030 from US$ 1,453.0 million in 2020, with a CAGR of 11.4%.

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Recently Published Report on “Sanitization Robots Market (By Type: Fully Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous; By Connectivity: Bluetoooth, Wi-Fi, Others; By Coverage: Unidirectional, Multidirectional; By Organization Size: Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises; By Application: Operating Suites, Patient Rooms, N95s, High-Traffic Areas like Door Handles and Lockers, Classrooms, Common Spaces, Residential Areas, Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecasts, 2021 - 2030”.



Sanitization robot is a programmable device capable of conducting a range of delegated and unique functions, including spraying disinfectants in public areas and residential and industrial areas. In addition, some of these robots do have a hand sanitizer – dispensing feature to monitor the spread of viruses and support health workers. These robots are equipped with a UV disinfection system. The robot consists of a compact base fitted with several lidar sensors and an array of UV lamps mounted to the rim. A robot will use a computer to move around. The robot scans the world using lidars and produces a visual map. The sterilizing, high-tech system is designed to make easy work of daily germs and infectious viruses residing in the household using UV-C illumination and ultrasonic wave processing. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, businesses have introduced anti-epidemic devices in hospitals in the hope that they can decrease the stress created by insufficient medical staff and cross-infections.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1252

Growth Factors:

Increasing focus of healthcare facilities across the globe on hygiene as well as sanitization in order to control communicable disease is major factor driving growth of the target market. Addition to this, outbreak of COVID-19 has led increase the emphasis on the sanitization especially in the healthcare services such as clinics, public laboratories, and hospitals across the world is among the major factors expected to fuel growth of the target industry in the near future. Moreover, growing prevalence of the communicable diseases worldwide is another factor anticipated to boost growth of the global sanitization robot industry during the forecast period of time frame.

Further, improving healthcare infrastructure along with government support and funds offered for the developed facilities are some other factors expected to boost growth of the target industry in the near future. According to research studies number of deaths caused by tuberculosis communicable diseases is 1,293 and due to malaria, it is 1,012 in the year 2016. Other factors that is positively impacting on the growth of the sanitization robot market is increased numbers of cases of infection to the care givers while handling patients with infectious diseases.

Report Highlights:

On the basis of application segment, the patient rooms segment will hold prime share in the near future. The growth is accredited to the increasing adoption of semi as well as fully automatic sanitization robots in patients’ rooms for keeping hygiene and sanitization which is propelling growth of the segment.

Based on connectivity the global market is categorized as wi-fi, bluetooth and others among which the others segment will register maximum share in the near future.

Among the type segment semi-autonomous type estimated as a dominant segment, along with maximum share of more than 68% in year 2020. The growth is attributed to increased adoption of the semi-autonomous sanitization robots in the various healthcare facilities across the globe. The fully autonomous type of sanitization robot will resister significant growth rate over the next 10 years.

Taimi Robotics Technology Co. Ltd. accounted for a significant share of the global sanitization robots market.

Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1252

Regional Analysis:

North America will dominate the global industry due to huge investments in healthcare sector and growing need for the better health and wellness owing to increasing incidences of the communicable diseases in the countries of the North America especially in the United States and Canada. Presence of leading players in the region along with strategies that are implemented by the major players in the countries of North America is expected to witness substantial growth in the target industry in the near future. Asia Pacific is likely to list the noteworthy CAGR, on account of increased awareness regarding health in emerging economies. Also, Most of the key players operating in the industry are investing heavily in order to get the competitive edge in the sanitization robots market in Asia Pacific. The market in the Europe is expected to hold significant market share and the growth is attributed to the stringent government regulations associated with the safety of the patients especially in the France, Russia, and U.K. of the region. The Latin America sanitization robots market is expected to grow at moderate CAGR in the near future. Also, Middle East and Africa region is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the target industry.

Related Reports

Disposable Face Mask Market - Global Market Size, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2020 - 2027

- Global Market Size, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2020 - 2027 Hand Sanitizer Market - Global Market Size, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2020 - 2027

- Global Market Size, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2020 - 2027 N95 Medical Protective Masks Market - Global Market Size, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2020 - 2027



Key Market Players and Strategies:

The major companies functioning in the worldwide market are Nevoa Inc, Taimi Robotics Technology Co.Ltd., Blue Ocean Robotics (UVD Robots), Tru-D Smart UVC, Mediland, Xenex, SMP Robotics Systems Corp., ROBOTLAB Inc., among others. Enormous investments in the study of the sanitization robots accompanied by strategic collaborations like as mergers, company acquisitions are business approaches commenced by the major companies in the sanitization robots market.

Market Segmentation

Major Market Segments Covered:

By Type

Fully Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

By Connectivity

Bluetoooth

Wi-Fi

Others



By Coverage

Unidirectional

Multidirectional

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application

Operating Suites

Patient Rooms

N95s

High-Traffic Areas like Door Handles and Lockers

Classrooms

Common Spaces

Residential Areas

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1252

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R