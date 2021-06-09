SIT Furniture Design Award 2021
Winner in Furniture Design: Chair Mono Company: Hamari Auditorium Furniture Designer: Philip Kronqvist Country: Finland
2020 FURNITURE DESIGN OF THE YEAR Sage by David Rockwell for Benchmark Category: Commercial Furniture set Company: Rockwell Group Lead Designer: David Rockwell Country: United States
Winner in Interior Design: Retail Design Galeries Lafayette Flagship on Champs-Elysée Company: Bjarke Ingels Group Designers: Bjarke Ingels, Jakob Sand Location: France
welcomes Furniture Design and Interior Design submissions from around the world!BAAR, SWITZERLAND, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious SIT Furniture Design Award 2021 is now open, receiving submissions from Furniture Designers, Interior Designers, Industrial Designers, Manufacturers, Brands, and Design Studios globally.
SIT Furniture Design Award was created to celebrate and recognize the remarkable work of furniture designers, interior designers. Creativity, innovative vision, and accessibility in the furniture design community deserve to be applauded and shared widely, across the world.
“SIT Furniture Design Award fosters new opportunities between Furniture Designers and Interior Designers.” said Astrid Hébert, Co-founder and Program Director; adding that “The program is also open to students; it’s a unique opportunity to showcase the ingenuity of a new generation of Designers.”
The winner of the “Innovation of the Year” will receive a grant of US$3000 to create a prototype or to start production. Each year, a different topic will be chosen, focusing on projects which highlight innovation, closely examine today’s challenges, and find ways to overcome them.
“Looking at challenges and seeking ways to overcome them are central to furniture design. For this reason, the SIT Furniture Design Award has created an Innovation Center focusing on projects which highlight invention.” said Hossein Farmani, co-founder.
This year, the Innovation Center focuses on Smart Furniture, which covers two broad subcategories: Technology integration and being Smart/adaptable.
Entries to the program will be anonymously judged by an influential jury panel of experienced academics and established design industry professionals whose mandate is to recognize and award the absolute best designers. Each jury member brings a wealth of knowledge, with their combined insight and votes; the final winners will be selected.
The SIT Furniture Design Award will close on February 15th, 2022.
Receive a 15% discount on the submission fees by applying before the 31st of July 2021!
A full list of SIT Furniture Design Award 2020 winners can be view here.
About the SIT Furniture Design Award :
SIT Furniture Design Award is the sibling Award of LIT Lighting Design Award (LIT), International Design Awards (IDA), and European Product Design Awards ( ePDA) all focusing on Product Esthetic, Concepts & Enhancement, which have emerged as some of the most well-known Design Awards today.
SIT Furniture Design Award is now a program under the 3C Awards, a leading organization curating and promoting design across the globe. 3C Awards is part of a larger organization called 3C Group based in Switzerland and specialized in Awards, Marketing, Media, and Events. 3C Group is a sister company to Farmani Group, founded by Hossein Farmani.
3C awards is owned by Three C Group GmbH, a Swiss-registered company.
