BeyondTrust Introduces Cloud Privilege Broker to Secure Entitlements and Permissions Across Multi-cloud Environments

New solution centralizes visualization and management of entitlements, enabling IT and security teams to apply consistent policies across multi-cloud environments.



The easy-to-deploy, scalable, zero-footprint solution deploys in under one hour accelerating time-to-value.

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, today introduced Cloud Privilege Broker , its new entitlements and permissions management solution that enables IT operations and security teams to easily visualize and manage access risk across hybrid and multi-cloud environments from a single interface. The acceleration of cloud adoption has made infrastructure entitlements and identities a primary attack vector, yet many organizations lack the proper resources or tools to adequately address their exposure.

The increasingly heterogeneous and perimeterless nature of hybrid and cloud environments is full of risk, putting more pressure on IT and security teams who have limited tools and resources. Every cloud provider, such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, has its own access management tool designed for its environment. These tools are not created to work with or scale across other cloud platforms, requiring teams to shift from console to console to manage permissions and policies across multiple cloud providers. The lack of centralized management and the inability to apply consistent policies across these critical environments increases the risk of a breach and amplifies costs for non-compliance.

BeyondTrust Cloud Privilege Broker helps organizations more efficiently manage entitlements and apply consistent policies across their multi-cloud infrastructure from a single interface. As a cloud-hosted SaaS offering, it is deployed on the BeyondInsight platform, providing a familiar user interface and experience for BeyondTrust customers. It can be fully configured and provide an assessment of cloud permissions risk in less than an hour.

BeyondTrust Cloud Privilege Broker allows organizations to:

Gain visibility and control over multi-cloud infrastructure by identifying permissions sprawl of users, roles, policies, and endpoints.

Simplify management of entitlements across multi-clouds by orchestrating policies from one interface.

Prevent privilege creep by continually adjusting and preventing excessive permissions.

Help security and audit teams meet and prove compliance with audit trails.

Allow immediate auto-onboarding of cloud accounts.

Provide granular recommendations to efficiently implement policy across cloud platforms.

Detect anomalies within account entitlements, providing remediation and enforcement of least privilege.

With Cloud Privilege Broker, the efficient and consistent management of entitlements and access policies puts teams back in control of their critical infrastructure significantly reducing the risk of a data breach. It is built on a modern cloud technology platform that leverages a microservices architecture, enabling built-in scalability and resilience that helps future-proof technology investments.

“Digital transformation and remote working have accelerated the adoption of cloud technologies,” states Allen Vance, VP Product Management at BeyondTrust. “As a result, privilege management challenges related to a multi-cloud infrastructure are expanding. As the newest addition to our PAM portfolio, BeyondTrust Cloud Privilege Broker mitigates the growing risk of cloud permission sprawl and helps IT operations and security teams gain control over their critical cloud infrastructure.”

BeyondTrust unveiled the new Cloud Privilege Broker during Go Beyond 2021 (June 7-11), its premier customer and partner event featuring keynotes from industry experts and interactive technical sessions with product experts and users. Cloud Privilege Broker will be available in Q3 of 2021.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

Follow BeyondTrust:

Twitter: http://twitter.com/beyondtrust

Blog: https://www.beyondtrust.com/blog

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/companies/beyondtrust

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust

For BeyondTrust:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com