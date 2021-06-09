Current Transducer Market to achieve USD 986.3 Million by 2027 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

The key players operating in the Global Current Transducer Market are ABB (Switzerland), CR Magnetic (US), Siemens (Germany), IME (Nepal), Phoenix Contact (US), NK Technologies (US), Topstek (Taiwan), American Aerospace Control (CR) (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Texas Instrument (US), Hobart (UK), Veris Industries (US), and LEM (Switzerland)., among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Transducer Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts the global current transducer market size to reach USD 986.3 million at a CAGR of 3.76% from 2020 to 2027 (forecast period).

A current transducer is an electrical device that converts current into a proportional industrial standard signal. By serving as a current sensing transducer, the current transducer is utilized to apply high inductive current measurement in regulation and control systems. The conversion component, conversion circuit, power circuit, and sensitive component are the primary components of a current transducer. The current transducer can also be classified into AC current transducer and DC current transducer. The isolated function, safety function, conversion function, and increased signal for distance transfer are the main functions of the current transducer.

Technological advancements in the current transducer industry, increased use of battery-powered applications, and high costs associated with production breakdown in the industrial sector are the primary driving factors for the worldwide current transducer market . Growing developments in current transducers, for example, by incorporating fluxgate technology in transducers for precise current measurement.

Major firms, including ABB, LEM, and Siemens, are actively introducing new products and getting into contracts to provide competitive current transducers. For example, the new IN 2000 current transducers from LEM (Switzerland), the new and enhanced product combines the maximum performance of signal processing in the digital domain with a new approach of the architecture of current cancellation at the fluxgate drive frequency. These features of advanced current transducer LEM are expected to drive the market throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the rising demand for control and monitoring systems will create an opportunity for current transducer market participants. However, the growing use of integrated devices, which limit the use of current transducers, is likely to be a barrier for the worldwide current transducer market.





Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8619





COVID-19 Impact on the Global Current Transducer Market

The implementation of a set of regulations by governments worldwide to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, including a complete shutdown of manufacturing units, is expected to have an effect on the global current transducer market's growth.

Competitive Landscape

The global current transducer market is relatively fragmented and competitive, with a number of global and regional players. To maintain their market position, industry players are heavily investing in technological improvement, global expansion, and mergers & acquisitions.





Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8619





Market Segmentation

The global current transducer market has been segmented based on technology, application, and end-use.

By technology, the global current transducer market has been segmented into closed loop and open loop. The closed-loop segment is anticipated to hold the largest share as closed-loop current transducers are relatively technologically advanced and preferred over open-loop current transducers despite the high cost.

By application, the global current transducer market has been segmented into converter & inverter, motor drive, battery management, switched-mode power supply (SMPS) and uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and others. The converter & inverter segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the review period as these are highly compatible with renewable energy generation.

Based on end-use, the global current transducer market has been segmented into industrial, transportation, renewable energy, automotive, and others.





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 pages) on Current Transducer Market



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/current-transducer-market-8619





Regional Analysis

By region, the global current transducer market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific dominated the current transducer market in terms of market share, owing to rising energy consumption and ongoing attempts to increase the amount of renewable energy generation. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Asia Pacific accounted for more than half of global renewable generating capacity in 2017. Furthermore, renewable energy capacity in the Asia Pacific region reached almost 9,168 GW in 2017, with China and India providing the most. In addition, significant Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, and Australia are focused on renewable energy sources such as wind, bioenergy, solar, and hydropower due to environmental concerns, price volatility, and supply security. Such factors are projected to fuel the region's current transducer market.

North America remains a rising market for current transducer demand due to rapid growth in the industrial sector and urbanization. Because of industrial improvements, countries in Europe such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France have boosted their use of current transducers. Latin American countries such as Brazil and Mexico have significantly boosted their use of current transducers. African countries like South Africa and Angola are expected to provide profitable opportunities for the current transducer industry in the near future. Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Qatar are shifting their focus away from oil-based economies and toward renewable energy. Saudi Arabia is a developing country for the development of current transducers as a result of the country's Vision-2030 initiative, which was launched by the newly elected leadership.





Discover More Research Reports on Power Generation, Transmission And Distribution , By Market Research Future







Browse Related Reports:

Global Diesel Genset Market Research Report: Information By Probability (Stationary and Portable), Power Rating (Up to 100 kVA, 100 kVA-350 kVA, 350 kVA-1,000 kVA and Above 1,000 kVA), Application (Standby, Peak Shaving and Continuous), End-Use (Industrial, Commercial and Residential) - Forecast till 2027

Global Power Monitoring System Market Research Report Information: by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), End-Use (Utilities & Renewables, Data Center, Public Infrastructure, Manufacturing & Process Industry, and others), Region ( Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America and South America) – Forecast till 2027

Global Distribution Feeder Automation System Market Research Report Information: by Product (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027

Global Power-to-Gas Market Research Report: Information By Technology (Electrolysis {Alkaline Electrolysis, Polymer Electrolyte Electrolysis and Solid Oxide Electrolysis} and Methanation {Catalytic Methanation and Biological Methanation}), Capacity (Less than 100 kW, 100 kW–1,000 kW and Above 1,000 kW), End User (Commercial, Utilities and Industrial) and Region (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific) - Forecast till 2027

Global Excitation Systems Market Research Report Information: by Type (DC Excitation System, AC Excitation System (Rotating Thyristor Excitation System and Brushless excitation System) and Static Excitation System), Controller Type (Analog and Digital), Application (Synchronous Motors and Synchronous Generators) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027

Global Recloser Control Market Research Report Information: by Type (Electric Control and Hydraulic Control), Phase (Three-phase, Single-phase and Triple-single Phase), Voltage Rating (Up to 15kv, 16-27 kv, 28-38 kv) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2027



About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com