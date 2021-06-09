Governor Ivey Awards Nearly $1.3 Million to Provide Broadband Services in Lee, Colbert and Lawrence Counties

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey has awarded almost $1.3 million to expand broadband services in two regions of the state.

Governor Ivey awarded $736,329 to JTM Broadband to provide broadband services in parts of Colbert and Lawrence counties and $302,245 to Spectrum Southeast to expand services in Lee County. The awards bring the total to more than $20 million awarded this year by Governor Ivey to supply high-speed internet to rural communities in Alabama. The two grants along with 37 other grants were awarded from the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund. The fund was created by the Alabama Legislature in 2018.

“The Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund is helping us make steady progress in providing high-speed internet services in Alabama,” Governor Ivey said. “I am thankful for all the partners in this process who are making these projects a reality.”

JTM Broadband will deploy approximately 62 miles of cable in Colbert and Lawrence counties to provide high-speed internet capability to more than 1,200 residents, 31 businesses and seven community anchors (public buildings, fire stations, schools and community centers).

Spectrum Southeast will make broadband services available to more than 430 households and five businesses in west Lee County.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers Broadband Accessibility Fund grants in the state.

“Having accessibility to broadband services can make a world of difference in terms of education, business and health care,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to have a role in this process that is helping to improve the lives of so many Alabamians.”

ADECA manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation development, energy conservation and water resource management.

