CHIEF FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RISK OFFICER SANCHIT MAINI FIRST IN SINGAPORE AWARDED CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Sanchit Maini of Singapore is the first actuary globally to receive this prestigious designation from the DCRO Institute.

Sanchit’s achievement demonstrates our program's global relevance and applicability across industries, and his leadership in the insurance sector in Asia grows through his work to complete our program” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

COLUMBUS, USA, June 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Sanchit Maini of Singapore.Sanchit serves as the Chief Financial and Operational Risk Officer for Prudential Corporation Asia and is the first actuary globally to have received this distinction. In his previous work, he held roles with Aviva serving as Asia Head of Products and Actuarial and Max Life Insurance Company Limited, serving as Chief Actuary and Chief Risk Officer. He holds the CERA designation in enterprise risk management and is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of Australia, India, and Singapore.“Sanchit’s completion of our program demonstrates its global relevance and applicability across industries,” said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. “His leadership in the insurance sector in Asia grows through his dedication and work to complete our program, and we look forward to the positive impact he already has made to be even greater now,” he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.“The program brings together global experts in the field of risk management,” said Mr. Maini. “I found the practical lessons they shared across the wide spectrum of risk governance insightful, and many aspects that can be applied in daily work,” he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk™ , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

