Global Active Optical Cable Market is Expected to Reach $12.60 Billion by 2028, Says AMR

Rise in demand for higher bandwidth and active optical cable in data center, surge in transition toward faster optical network by the telecom sector, and growth in investment to improve connectivity by the government drive the growth of the global active optical cable market. Moreover, based on region, the market across North America held the major market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by 2028.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global active optical cable market was pegged at $1.63 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $12.60 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 27.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in demand for higher bandwidth and active optical cable in data center, surge in transition toward faster optical network by the telecom sector, and growth in investment by the government to improve connectivity drive the growth of the global active optical cable market. On the other hand, high initial investment associated with active optical cable impedes the growth to some extent. However, advancements in fiber technology is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the active optical cable market in 2020, = owing to the partial or complete lockdown across various regions.

Furthermore, the temporary suspension of the industries has reduced the requirement of maintenance from various industries, thereby declining the sales of optical cables.

Moroever, various regions have entered the recovery phase, and the government bodies have therefore relaxedcertain restrictions. Owing to which the marketexpected to recoup soon.





The global active optical cable market is analyzed across connector type, technology, application, and region.

Based on connector type, the QSFP segment contributed to more than two-fifth of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2028. The CDFP segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 34.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on technology, the infiniband segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019 and is projected to lead the trail by 2028. Simultaneously, the HDMI segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 31.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, generating around two-fifths of the global active optical cable market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 30.6% from 2021 to 2028. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Leading Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global active optical cable market report include 3M Company, Amphenol Corporation, Avago Technologies Limited, Finisar Technologies, Fujitsu Limited, IBM, Lumentum Holdings Inc., Molex LLC, Siemon Company, and Sumitomo Electric Industries ltd.

