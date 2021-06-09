Pathway Capital Corp. Adds Two New Hires

Adam Jutte, analyst and underwriter, Pathway Capital Corp. Dylan Thomas, credit analyst, Pathway Capital Corp.

Nyack, N.Y. Lending Solutions Firm Expands Financing Team

NYACK, N.Y., USA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenn Thomas, founder and principal of Pathway Capital Corporation, which specializes in customized lending solutions for complex and time-sensitive scenarios, announced two new hires: Adam Jutte and Dylan Thomas, who support the lending team.

“As we continue to grow and diversify, we need more support staff to ensure we are always providing efficient service and matching clients with the best funding solutions for their needs,” said Thomas.

Pathway Capital works with mid-market companies in asset-intensive industries, construction, logistics, manufacturing and distribution, and commercial real estate to provide flexible lending solutions not available through traditional lenders. The company is also launching a specialty division, American Standard Capital, which focuses on lending to owners of small balance commercial loans in New York City and surrounding metro area.

Jutte is an analyst and underwriter, evaluating loans and preparing them for funding. Before joining Pathway Capital, he was an asset resolution and pricing analyst, managing a portfolio of non-performing distressed loans, and has experience in the valuation of residential and commercial real estate properties. At Pathway, he is applying his understanding of loan to value, settlement strategies, and credit facilities to clients’ needs for funding solutions with quick turnaround times. He has a BA in finance from Michigan State University’s Eli Broad School of Business.

Thomas is a credit analyst at Pathway, working in the commercial real estate and business debt arenas. In his role, he reviews prospective borrowers’ financial data to assess creditworthiness and provides recommendations to the financing team. He holds an MBA from Manhattan College with a concentration in organizations, markets, and sustainability.

