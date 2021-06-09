Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Railroad Work to Affect Crossing Near Wilcox

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that Genesee Wyoming/Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad will soon begin installation of new railroad warning devices at a crossing on Pumkin Hill Road/Stony Hill Road near Wilcox in Jones Township, Elk County. The crossing is located off of State Route 1001(Rasselas Road).

This work is scheduled to begin on June 18 and is expected to be completed in 7 days. Progress Rail is the contractor performing installation of the railroad devices including new warning devices with gates, new circuitry, new signal house, and maintainer walkways. 

All work will be on railroad property with some work adjacent to the roadway. There may be some temporary traffic control during the construction work. Drivers should remain alert and be cautious of moving equipment and construction personnel in the area. 

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution around the work zone, be alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings with care, and to “Always expect a train.”

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com\511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

