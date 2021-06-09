Dental Prosthetics Market to Reach USD 9.71 Billion by 2026; Growing Cases of Dental Caries to Aid Expansion, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Dental Prosthetics Market are Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher), Henry Schein, Inc., IvoclarVivadent AG, 3M, Planmeca OY, Dentium, Zimmer Biomet, BioHorizons, BIOTECH Dental.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “ dental prosthetics market ” size is predicted to reach USD 9.71 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases will have a positive impact on the dental prosthetics market revenue during the forecast period. The growing cases of dental caries and tooth loss will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period. In addition, the surge in the cosmetic industry will bolster healthy growth of the dental prosthetics market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Crowns, Bridges, Abutments, Dentures, and Others), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 6.09 billion in 2018.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/dental-prosthetics-market-102677





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dental-prosthetics-market-102677





Competitive Landscape :

Acquisition of Henry ScheininCliniclands to Back Growth

Henry Schein, Inc., an American distributor of health care products and services announced that it hasacquired majority of equity stake in Cliniclands, an innovative distributor serving dental practices throughout Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. The new development of Henry Schein can be an essential factor in boosting the dental prosthetics market trends owing to the variety of dental consumables offerings such as implants, prosthetic and orthodontic solutions as well as small and office equipment. Furthermore, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Stanley M. Bergman, said in statement.

“Cliniclands is a rapidly growing, successful company built upon a valuable business model. We are delighted to partner with the co-founders and the entire Cliniclands team. Our two companies have a shared commitment to the use of advanced technology to help our customers run successful, profitable businesses. We expect to achieve meaningful operating synergies and category expansion while expediting the delivery of products to Scandinavian dental customers.”

In addition, the increasing advancement in technologies such as 3D printing and CAD/CAM technologies for teeth customization will enable speedy growth of the market in the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, the rising use of mini dental implants due to their benefits such as non-invasive nature and low cost will spur demand for dental prosthetics in the forthcoming years.





Quick Buy Dental Prosthetics Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102677





Regional Analysis :

High Demand for Dental Products to Augment Development in Europe

The dental prosthetics market in Europe generated a revenue of 2.48 billion in 2018. The growth in the is attributed to the higher diagnosis and treatment rates for dental diseases. The rising dental expenditure and utilization of dental services will aid the growth in the region. The increasing demand for premium dental products will further enhance the market in Europe.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of dental caries and growing geriatric population. The growing disposable income will bolster healthy growth of the market in Asia Pacific.





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dental-prosthetics-market-102677





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Dental Prosthetics Market:

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)

Henry Schein, Inc.

IvoclarVivadent AG

3M

Planmeca OY

Dentium

Zimmer Biomet

BioHorizons

BIOTECH Dental





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dental-prosthetics-market-102677





Table Of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases by Key Countries Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario Key Industry Developments - Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions Technological Advancements in Dental Prosthetics

Global Dental Prosthetics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Crown Bridges Abutments Dentures Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







ToC Continue…





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Adult Diapers market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Underwear & Briefs, Pads & Guards, and Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors), By Gender (Male and Female) By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Stores, and Online Channels) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Recombinant Vaccines market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Subunit and Live Attenuated), By Route of Administration (Parenteral and Oral), By Disease Indication (Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Hepatitis B, Rotavirus, Herpes Zoster, Meningococcal B, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers and Others) and Geography Forecast, 2020-2027

Neurovascular Catheters Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Microcatheters, Balloon Catheters, Thrombectomy Catheters, and Others), By Application (Hemorrhagic Stroke, and Ischemic Stroke), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

C-arms Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fixed, Mobile), By Application (Or-thopedics and Trauma, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Oncology, and Others), By Detector (Flat Panel Detector, and Image Intensifier), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

