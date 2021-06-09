Bridgestone BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 Motorcycle Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Yamaha Motor's YZF-R7

BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires will be available as original fitment on the Yamaha Motor's YZF-R7.

Featuring advanced technology from Bridgestone, the BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 offers sporty handling and superior grip on wet and dry surface.

Bridgestone expand "Dan-Totsu" (the clear and absolute leader) products which support our core tire and rubber business.

Tokyo (June 9, 2021) - Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that its BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 motorcycle tires have been selected as original equipment on the YZF-R7 supersport model motorcycle released by Yamaha Motor Co. (Yamaha Motor), Ltd., on May 19, 2021.

The BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires have a tread pattern and compound structure that allow the rider to have both sporty handling and superior grip on any surface. Its tread pattern features an increased groove ratio on the tire's shoulder offering better traction in both wet and dry conditions, while its compound offers an optimized resin structure that allows the tire to provide increased levels of grip at lower temperatures. These features promise to deliver a refined yet fun riding experience on the YZF-R7 no matter the setting - from urban areas to highways to track days.

The YZF-R7 was developed to give riders "A Fun Way to Master a Supersport." The YZF-R7 aims to be a supersport model that motorcyclists at any skill level can master performance and sporty handling. This fitment is part of a long-term collaboration in which Bridgestone has delivered premium tires to Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. for a wide range of motorcycles.

Bridgestone continues to provide "Dan-Totsu" (the clear and absolute leader) products that meet and exceed the needs of its customers by developing various product brands globally and expanding the range of original equipment tires that offer optimal functionality and value to a variety of motorcycle models. These efforts are aligned to Bridgestone's vision of providing social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company.

