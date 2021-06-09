When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 08, 2021 FDA Publish Date: June 08, 2021 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Contains deficient levels of salt Company Name: Hubbard Feeds Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description EASY FEED ORGANIC CHICK STARTER/GROWER ORG

Company Announcement

Hubbard Feeds is voluntarily recalling EASY FEED ORGANIC CHICK STARTER/GROWER ORG with batch number B01785781. The product has been found to contain deficient levels of salt.

Low sodium may cause abnormal nerve impulses so chicks’ muscles will not move well. Low sodium can also affect the cell’s normal internal pressure which can affect cardiac output due to deflated muscle not working well. The growth of birds may also be negatively impacted.

This recall relates only to EASY FEED ORGANIC CHICK STARTER/GROWER ORG distributed in the state of Colorado, with the following batch number printed on the package:

PRODUCT NAME Batch/Lot# Item No./Product No. Package Info. EASY FEED ORGANIC CHICK STARTER/GROWER ORG B01785781 53266 40# Bag

Customers are asked to remove all product matching this batch number from distribution and inventory and discontinue feeding it immediately.

No other batch numbers or other Hubbard Feeds products are involved in this voluntary recall.

Hubbard Feeds will continue to work closely with the Food and Drug Administration throughout the recall process. Our representatives are in direct communication with our customers to ensure the proper identification and removal of the impacted products.

To implement this recall, customers should take the following actions:

Immediately examine your inventory and quarantine any products subject to the recall. Immediately discontinue use of the products subject to the recall, removing them from your animals’ feeds. Please return any affected product to the point of sale. All affected bags will be replaced, or a refund will be issued.

For guidance on affected product inventory or any other questions, customers may contact Hubbard Feeds Customer Service at 1-800-333-7929 (Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Mountain Time).