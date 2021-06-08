Oscor launches Breezeway II Transseptal Access Delivery System

/EIN News/ -- PALM HARBOR, Fla., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oscor receives CE Mark, FDA, and Health Canada clearance on its Breezeway II next generation transseptal access delivery system. Available in inner diameter sheath sizes ranging from 6F to 14F and with various length and curve configurations. The Breezeway II delivery system features a fully integrated valve bypass and device loader system. The Breezeway II delivery system is designed to allow streamlined and controlled delivery of complex devices via transseptal access to the left side of the heart, while providing complete hemostasis. Ideally suited for minimal invasive electrophysiology and structural heart applications, the Breezeway II integrated delivery system is available immediately under Oscor and OEM branding.



About Oscor

Oscor Inc, headquartered in Palm Harbor, Florida USA, is a leading manufacturer and OEM provider of turnkey vascular introducer, delivery, guiding sheath systems and implantable leads. Oscor focuses on making products that improve patient’s health and quality of life. The company specializes in identifying and refining minimally invasive solutions that streamline challenging procedures for the benefit of our patients and clinicians.

Contact

