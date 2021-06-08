Judi Beecher (Taken 3) Co-Stars in the New Multi-Award Winning Comedy "Tango Shalom" at the Brooklyn Film Festival
International Actress Judi Beecher is Back in New York with the award winning film "Tango Shalom"BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judi Beecher
TANGO SHALOM
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
New York native turned International Actress/Producer - Judi Beecher previously co-starred in the French Television series, La Garçonne “Boyish” by Paolo Barzman and in Dany Boon’s, La Chitite Famille, “Family is Family” and is currently working on the role of Audrey in "Won’t you Be My Neighbor" a 1950’s film noir period piece - directed by Danielle Cambell. The multi-award winning actress is now back home starring in a new hometown film Tango Shalom shot in New York.
Judi stars opposite Lainie Kazan (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Renee Taylor(The Nanny), Joe Bologna (My Favorite Year), Karina Smirnoff (Dancing with the Stars), as well as Jos and Claudio Laniado. Tango Shalom was produced by Joel Zwick (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) and directed by Gabriel Bologna.
Judi’s breakthrough film role is Raquel Yehuda, the loving traditional Jewish Mother of five and wife of a Hassidic Rabbi. Her world is turned upside down over night when her husband tells her of his vision to dance the Tango in a televised dance competition to save his Hebrew school.
Judi’s character Raquel, goes through an emotional rollercoaster; based on the traditions of the Jewish Hassidic law which dictates that a man can not touch a woman other than his wife. The story takes place in the Hassidic community of Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
The film gives a warm and humorous view of not only Jewish Life but life in general. It brings together religions and cultures of all kinds, in a warm feel good dance comedy.
At its first two festival screenings in 2021 “Tango Shalom” won the Critic’s Award at the Jaipur Film Festival and the Best Comedy Award at the Montreal Independent Film Festival 2021 and Best Film of the Toronto Film Channel. It is officially selected in festivals around the world.
The NEW YORK Premiere of TANGO SHALOM is Thursday, June 10, 7 pm at the Brooklyn Film Festival.
Get Tickets here: BROOKLYN FILM FESTIVAL- Tango Shalom
Tickets are selling out fast.
You can also watch the film online through the festival now until June 13th.
Judi Beecher - IMDB
For more information: Krasney Management: 310 497 6665
Sydney Krasney
Krasney Management
+1 310-497-6665
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn