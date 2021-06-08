New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, JUNE 8, 2021:

Public Meeting: Habitat Stamp Program Citizen Advisory Committee to Discuss Maintenance Projects

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has scheduled a public meeting to allow the Citizen Advisory Committee to discuss Habitat Stamp Program maintenance activities. Members of the public are invited to attend this virtual Zoom meeting Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in order to offer feedback and ask questions.

More information about this meeting is available on the NMDGF webpage http://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/conservation/habitat-stamp. Copies of the proposed projects are also available on this webpage. Those interested in attending and participating in this meeting are encouraged to pre-register and attend the meeting on the Zoom webinar platform.

Comments can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Habitat Stamp Program Manager, P.O. Box 25112, Santa Fe, NM 87504; or by email to Daniel.Lusk@state.nm.us or in person at the meeting listed above.

