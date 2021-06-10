Encouragement For Chronic Pain Sufferers

"PURSUE REAL HOPE; Discover Better Living Despite Your Pain" - Gordon & Cherise Selley

"PURSUE REAL HOPE; Discover Better Living Despite Your Pain," Book is released on June 15 on Amazon.

I had empathy for patients over the years who came into my office for relief from their pain, but it wasn’t until I started experiencing the disabling agony myself that I could relate to their plight.” — Gordon Selley

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “PURSUE REAL HOPE; Discover Better Living Despite Your Pain,” written by former Chiropractor, Pilates Instructor and now a chronic pain patient, Dr. Gordon Selley, and his wife, successful real estate executive, Cherise Selley, will be released and available on Amazon beginning June 15, 2021.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 50 million American adults, that is one in every five Americans, struggle with chronic pain. “I had empathy for thousands of patients over the years who came into my office for some form of relief from their pain, but it wasn’t until I started experiencing the disabling effects of ceaseless agony myself that I could sincerely relate to their plight,” stated Dr. Gordon Selley. After several neck surgeries and living with chronic pain, Selley married his second wife, Cherise, in 1996. Diagnosed with CRPS (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome) and other debilitating ailments, Gordon’s pain continued to grow. Nevertheless, through resilient faith, the Colorado Springs couple has navigated straight through the painful battles that first made a future seem hopeless. After 25 years, they have built an enjoyable, abundant, and fulfilling life together. “Gordon and I are grateful to share some of the deep treasures that we have uncovered throughout our pain-filled journey, ranging from Gordon’s physical suffering to my emotional wreckage from watching someone I loved who was hurting and I knowing I couldn’t make things better. We discovered that there are real, practical answers about your chronic suffering hidden within the mysteries of your faith,” adds Cherise.

The couple hosts a successful podcast program, “The Gordon & Cherise Show,” on Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, and Apple iTunes. You can find links and more information on their website www.gordonandcherise.com

“PURSUE REAL HOPE; Discover Better Living Despite Your Pain” is published by BOSS Media. Hardcover, Kindle, and Audio versions of the book can be ordered through Amazon.

