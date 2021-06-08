Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DEQ RELEASES FINAL ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT FOR PROPOSED LOVE’S TRAVEL STOP IN SILVER BOW COUNTY

HELENA—The Montana Department of Environmental Quality released a final Environmental Assessment (EA) today specific to new underground storage tanks (UST) and a new public wastewater system at the proposed Loves Travel Stop near Ramsay, Mont. in Silver Bow County. The project involves installing eight new petroleum UST systems and a new public wastewater system that require DEQ approval. 

In June 2019, DEQ released an Environmental Assessment (UST EA) for public comment that assessed potential environmental impacts associated with installation of the USTs at Love’s. After extending the comment period once, DEQ received substantive comments on the UST EA and decided to publish a Supplemental Draft EA on Sept. 8, 2020, to address the comments. The Supplemental Draft EA included analysis of potential impacts from the proposed public wastewater system and was published for a 30-day comment period. All substantive comments received on the draft UST EA and the Supplemental Draft EA were considered and are included in the final EA.

The proposed public wastewater system utilizes two lagoons for treatment and storage, as well as a spray irrigation area for disposal. The UST component of the project involves installing approximately 3,200 feet of double-walled pipe, safety and monitoring equipment, and eight tanks All eight tanks will be Xerxes Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) double-walled UST systems and will be utilized by Love’s Travel Stop Ramsay as a petroleum re-fueling site and truck stop.

The final EA analyzes the potential environmental impacts of the proposed project and responds to substantive public comments. Based on its review, DEQ determined that the project will not lead to significant adverse effects on the human or physical environment and no further analysis is needed. To view the Final EA, please visit the DEQ website at: https://deq.mt.gov/public/ea/WasteMgt

