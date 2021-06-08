Adam Spencer Highlights How AbleDocs Creates an Inclusive Online Presence
The CEO of AbleDocs calls attention to how his company ensures that people with disabilities can still access essential information.OAKVILLE , ONTARIO , CANADA , June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with tremendous pride that Adam Spencer, Founder and President (GLOBAL) of AbleDocs, wishes to spotlight the many ways in which his company fosters an inclusive online presence and facilitates access to critical information for those with disabilities.
Even before the outbreak of COVID-19, people with disabilities faced a far greater risk of mental health challenges stemming from isolation than the general population. Since the onset of the pandemic, however, this impact of isolation has become even more exacerbated. Because of safety measures and lockdown constraints, the all-important and life-enabling services offered to those with disabilities have been severely restricted creating a dangerous situation that imperils equality and inclusivity.
As the world’s leading PDF accessibility experts, AbleDocs’ primary goal is to ensure that everyone has equal access to all digital content. In that spirit, AbleDocs offers over 20 products and services to help companies, government organizations, and nonprofits meet the most rigorous standards for document accessibility. Some of these include ADForms, a service that ensures users with print disabilities are able to interact with the most complex digital forms, and axesWord, a program that generates fully accessible PDFs from Microsoft Word documents without the need to remediate any files.
Now more than ever, in light of the global coronavirus pandemic and its accompanying lockdown measures, the needs of people with disabilities must be prioritized. Adam Spencer and AbleDocs make it their mission to do exactly that by fostering an inclusive online presence and ensuring access to essential information for those with disabilities.
Those who wish to learn more about AbleDocs and its helpful products and services can visit the company’s official website, while those who wish to learn more about Adam Spencer are encouraged to visit his professional website.
About Adam Spencer:
Adam Spencer is the Founder and President of AbleDocs: a worldwide leader in PDF accessibility products and services that uses best-in-class technology to make document accessibility fast, easy, secure, and cost-effective. AbleDocs grew to the largest remediation team in the world before a strategic merger with a leading company in PDF accessibility software, axes4 GmbH, which solidified the company as the unchallenged global front runner in PDF accessibility products and services. The company currently has clients spanning 3 continents, 6 countries, and 49 languages.
Aside from running AbleDocs, Adam Spencer also serves as the Vice-Chair of the Standards Council of Canada for PDF and PDF accessibility, as well as being a Professor of Entrepreneurship in Accessibility at Mohawk College.
Adam Spencer
AbleDocs
connect@adam-spencer.com