Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,970 in the last 365 days.

2021 Biologics Recalls

June 2, 2021 Urgent Voluntary Notification: FiberCel Fiber Viable Bone Matrix (“FiberCel”) - Lot Number: NMDS210011 Product Numbers- VBM9901, VBM9905, VBM9910 and Lot Number- NMDS210011 Aziyo Biologics, Inc., (“Aziyo”) is the manufacturer of record for FiberCel Fiber Viable Bone Matrix (“FiberCel”) and is voluntarily recalling one Lot of the FiberCel product out of an abundance of caution following a customer complaint that initially reported post-surgical infections for Tuberculosis. Aziyo Biologics, Inc., Richmond, CA

You just read:

2021 Biologics Recalls

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.