2021 Biologics Recalls

June 2, 2021

Product Numbers- VBM9901, VBM9905, VBM9910 and Lot Number- NMDS210011

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., (“Aziyo”) is the manufacturer of record for FiberCel Fiber Viable Bone Matrix (“FiberCel”) and is voluntarily recalling one Lot of the FiberCel product out of an abundance of caution following a customer complaint that initially reported post-surgical infections for Tuberculosis.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., Richmond, CA