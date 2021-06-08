Great Hockey Is The Goal For Lindsay Hofford
Hockey is back in season as the pandemic is surely coming under control. In the meantime, Lindsay Hofford hasn't missed a goal.NOBLETON, ONTARIO, NORTH AMERICA, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindsay Hofford knows that hockey coming back as the world re-opens? Just like everything in this world today, hockey operates according to pandemic safety guidelines. The CDC controls how sporting events and the like are exhibited and performed. That means it is a state-by-state issue. Hockey is an international sport so guidelines are set accordingly throughout the places it is played. These specifications are under the auspices of the NHL & CHL, respectively. Practicing social distancing and the wearing of masks are intermittently expected in each locale to adhere to local directives. Like other professional sports, hockey has been utilizing "bubble" scenarios as well for its athletes. Along with millions of other aficionados, Lindsay Hofford waits for a full return to normal.
Lindsay Hofford has been a key player in both NHL & CHL hockey for decades. At the same time, he founded his own hockey organization. Pro-Hockey Development Group offers both elite training and world-class hockey development. Established by Lindsay Hofford in 1992, it is a pure development consortium. Their website touts that their "strength lies in" their "understanding of the different stages that young athletes must progress through to reach their full potential". That is the key to success for the organization, as well as the key for its clients. The development group offers hockey development and training programs. It's possible to register your entire local hockey team for this world-class training. The programs are available in several key cities across the United States, (Detroit, Michigan, Boston, Massachusetts, Buffalo, New York, Rochester, New York, Chicago, Illinois, Dallas, Texas, as well as Las Vegas, Nevada). Additionally, you'll find Pro- Hockey Development Group programs in Toronto, Ottawa as well as other key cities in Canada.
Lindsay Hofford is a leading voice in hockey today. With stints with several professional hockey teams under his belt, Lindsay Hofford developed the experience necessary to win games. Much more than that, he has a true adoration for the sport and wants every participant to achieve their personal greatness. He understands that that takes a lot of hard work and perseverance. This is why the Pro-Hockey Development Group is so close to his heart and passion.
Undeniably, hockey is in Lindsay Hofford's blood. Two of his sons have played the sport collegiately. According to NHL.com, he has personally coached over 150 current or former NHL players. The illustrious list of professional athletes he has mentored includes Mitch Marner, Victor Mete, Steven Stamkos, Corey Perry and Quinn Hughes . These well-known players have either played under or trained with.
Doing what you love ensures you never miss the important goals. This has been a mainstay for this gentleman throughout his life. Being a professional coach was not enough for his hockey hunger. With the Pro-Hockey Development Group, Lindsay Hofford gets to adequately feed his hunger for the great sport of hockey.
