PSA Poor Quality Health Plans

“Unlicensed and untrained agents using high-pressure sales techniques and intentionally misleading information are selling poor-quality health plans to Montanans. This is Commissioner of Insurance Troy Downing.

Purchasing a health plan that provides little to no coverage can lead to devastating financial outcomes should a major medical event arise.

Remember to always vet anyone trying to sell you a health insurance plan. Ask for their National Producer Number and a phone number you can call them back at. If they cannot provide this information, consider that a red flag. Hang up and contact our agency to report them. Our team can be contacted at 444-2040 or by visiting CSIMT.gov.”

