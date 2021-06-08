Filing DriveSmart Car Warranty Claims
DriveSmart makes the filing process for a car warranty claim simple and efficient.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You suddenly have a tire blowout on the freeway and it damages your axel. Or a malicious prankster pours sugar in your vehicle’s gas tank. Regardless of what happened to your vehicle, you can obtain peace of mind knowing that your repairs remain covered because you bought DriveSmart.
DriveSmart makes the filing process for a car warranty claim simple and efficient. This lets you quickly obtain the car repair you need and get back to normal. Your DriveSmart warranty provides rental car assistance while you wait for your vehicle repairs to be finished.
Before You Need to File a Claim
Purchase your DriveSmart warranty and file your warranty ID card where you can easily find it. Your warranty becomes effective after 30 days. After that short waiting period, your extended warranty goes into effect and you know that regardless of what happens, your repairs remain covered.
Take Action at the First Sign of a Problem
At the first sign of car trouble, contact DriveSmart so that they can put you on the right path to quick repairs by recommending a DriveSmart authorized mechanic in your area. This prevents added damage from occurring. If your vehicle breaks down and requires a tow, contact roadside assistance using the phone number provided on your DriveSmart ID card. Your DriveSmart Representative will help you out and direct the tow truck to bring your vehicle to a DriveSmart Authorized Mechanic in your area. You can find a licensed Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) mechanic by searching using the ASE website.
Pay Your Deductible
At the licensed repair facility, show your DriveSmart ID Card. Obtain an estimate on the repairs and if you want them to make repairs, you pay your deductible to that mechanic. You can choose your deductible when you purchase your warranty from DriveSmart.This lets you know in advance what an auto repair will cost you.
Provide DriveSmart the Mechanic’s Contact Info
DriveSmart and the mechanic will confer and DriveSmart will authorize the repairs and the repair facility’s process. We provide an authorization number for the repairs. The mechanic makes the needed repairs. Everything is taken care of for you.
Pickup Your Vehicle
The repair facility contacts you when the mechanic finishes the repairs. You pick up your vehicle and drive it home. Once you pay your deductible, you owe no other money. With a DriveSmart Warranty, you only need to worry about the Deductible, DriveSmart pays for everything else! With a DriveSmart Warranty, you only need to worry about the Deductible, DriveSmart pays for everything else!
The DriveSmart Attitude
That may sound super simple, but that is how DriveSmart thinks it should be. You should be able to count on your vehicle’s warranty to provide repairs. When you invest the money in an extended manufacturer's warranty, it should provide you peace of mind. Filing a claim should remain simple and result in effective repairs in an efficient manner.
Everyone should have simple and quick vehicle repairs at their fingertips. Just call DriveSmart today or request a quote online. Their extended vehicle warranties provide you with lasting peace of mind since they ensure that you always have affordable repairs to your vehicle.
Drive Smart Warranty
Drive Smart Warranty
+1 877-747-6982
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn