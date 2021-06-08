DriveSmart Rolls Out Revolutionary Program With Ultimate Savers Club
The roadways are paved with damage and destruction.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The roadways are paved with damage and destruction. Every vehicle will eventually require maintenance, service, and repairs. It's never a matter of "if'' but "when." But, these breakdowns don't have to leave you stranded. It's smart to have a plan before it's too late.
Enter DriveSmart.
The company offers affordable, vehicle protection plans. In principle, these agreements are purchased to protect drivers from inevitable repair costs and increase a car's resale value. Most importantly, these policies keep holders feeling safe and secure. Founded in 2016, the company has since grown into an industry leader throughout the United States. Determined to provide more value than any of its competitors, even their base coverage options come standard with routine maintenance and roadside assistance. In addition to parts and labor, their policies include diagnostics, towing, rentals, and other services. Now, DriveSmart is wheeling out a game-changing package.
DriveSmart began with a core mission to save customers money on the unexpected. The Ultimate Saver's Club extends this even further. As a member of the program, the company will negotiate the lowest possible price for you, covering up to 50% of all repair costs. Fixes, like transmissions and engines, are already expensive. And, these prices will only continue to increase. The Ultimate Saver's Club creates an added layer of protection.
Breakdowns and major issues are stressful. With the sole purpose of assisting you, the company's staff looks to turn this into a worry-free experience. The process is simple. If a mechanical breakdown does occur, help is just a phone call away. Call a customer service represenative who will direct you to the nearest ceritifed repair shop. Then, just drop off your vehicle at one of the licensed auto repair shops. If towing is needed, this is taken care of as well. From there, it's out of your hands. The mechanic will contact DriveSmart and set up what is needed. Your claim will then be processed and quickly authorized. They will pay up to 50% of the bill. You just pay the rest at a discounted rate. Then, it's time to pick up your ride and get back on the road. It sounds easy because it is.
The benefits don't stop there. Customers are treated to immediate roadside assistance. No matter the time of day, our technicians are available to help you with things such as fixing a flat tire, jump-starting your battery, or even opening your locked doors. These professionals will also deliver fuel if you’re running on empty. If stuck, the team will use winching services to extricate any vehicle that's in a ditch or inaccessible for another reason. The only restriction is that it must be within 50 feet of a paved road. If an accident happens while traveling more than 100 miles from home, DriveSmart will reimburse lodging and meals up to $75 per day, with a three-day maximum.
DriveSmart is eager to welcome new members. Not only do customers receive additional maintenance during the first year of the contract, members receive three complimentary oil changes. Mechanics will drain and refill the cooling system and perform a pressure check for up to $40. New brake pads and shoes are also replaced once, as long as the cost does not exceed $130. Safety inspections, computer diagnostics, and alignment checks are also included for a full year. As if this isn't enough, members enjoy exclusive discounts for dining, hotels, shopping, and other entertainment options.
The roadways always carry risk. However, DriveSmart offers massive rewards. This opportunity is available for any vehicle of any age. These plans are even transferable. Join the Ultimate Saver's Club to start reaping these benefits today.
