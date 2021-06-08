ONE WEEK TO GO UNTIL XPONORTH CREATIVE INDUSTRIES CONFERENCE

Image of the band is attached- pictured L-R is: Alasdair Taylor, Mark Bruce, Greg Barry, Seth Tinsley, Euan Smillie of Elephant Sessions

XpoNorth 2021 provides the ideal opportunity to exchange ideas and ensure that the Highlands and Islands’ creative industries emerge from these difficult times in a strengthened position.” — Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy, Kate Forbes

UK, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy, Kate Forbes and Chief Executive of Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) Charlotte Wright to speak at the XpoNorth conference taking place on Wednesday 16th June – Thursday 17th June. Award-winning Indie-Folk band, Elephant Sessions to close the conference with a performance at the Ironworks in Inverness on Thursday 17th June. The interactive digital conference is free to attend by registering and downloading the Socio App.

Those with an interest in the creative economy have just seven days left to register for XpoNorth, Scotland’s leading creative industries conference. Returning as an interactive digital conference for the second year on 16-17 June, XpoNorth 2021 is set to bring together everyone from top international speakers and creative business leaders to creative industry students, for the chance to learn from some of the best in the business, network with peers and unite to discuss new ways of working.

A diverse panel of national and international speakers from creative, digital and heritage sectors will take to the virtual stage over two days including historian, author, broadcaster and award-winning professor of history, Professor Suzannah Lipscomb; fashion designer, Patrick Grant; music industry pioneer, Kim Hawes; Ex-International rugby star turned theatre, TV, radio and drama producer, Edward Crozier; historian and broadcaster, Professor Kate Williams; Author and broadcaster, Sam Delaney; gig economy expert and author, Diane Mulcahy; scientist, inventor and author of ‘Creating Things That Matter’, David Edwards; host, producer and editor of Talking Derry Girls podcast, Pauline Moore, Outlander producer, Michael Wilson and from Netflix’s music creative and production team, Rudy Chung.

This year’s XpoNorth digital conference will open with a keynote speech from Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy, Kate Forbes and close with Chief Executive of Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) Charlotte Wright. XpoNorth 2021 will be delivered online through the Socio app and the conference will offer networking opportunities, specialist advice sessions and a focus on wellbeing and mindfulness. New for this year will be the addition of digital trade stands for creative businesses to showcase their work.

Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy Kate Forbes said: “The creative industries are fundamental to Scotland’s economic recovery from the pandemic. The sector has proved to be resilient and adaptable, pioneering innovative new ways of reaching its audiences.

“XpoNorth 2021, with its diverse range of speakers, provides the ideal opportunity to exchange ideas and ensure that the Highlands and Islands’ creative industries emerge from these difficult times in a strengthened position.”

Charlotte Wright, chief executive of HIE, said: “There is great potential to increase productivity and growth in Scotland's Creative Industries. It has particular significance for us because of its economic and community role across many parts of the country, notably in rural areas.

“XpoNorth is about providing insight and support for the sector and the annual conference has been a highlight in the creative industries calendar for many years. Last year was the first time we ran this as an online virtual event, and the result was amazing, so we are very pleased to be doing the same again this year.”

Also new for this year is the addition of an XpoNorth virtual afterparty, where conference delegates will be able to watch Highlands based Neo-trad quintet, Elephant Sessions performing songs from their multi award winning albums at the Ironworks, Inverness.

Talking about their involvement Alasdair Taylor from Elephant Sessions said: “The band is originally from Inverness and the surrounding area. We have grown up attending XpoNorth over the years and know how important the creative industry is to the Highlands. There’s a thriving music scene up here with some amazing festivals and venues like the Ironworks which are such a great asset to the area. We are buzzing to be involved!”

To register for XpoNorth 2021 conference visit: http://bit.ly/XpoNorthRegistration

About XpoNorth

XpoNorth is Highlands and Islands Enterprise’s (HIE) specialist year-round support mechanism for creative industry businesses based across the Highlands and Islands. The project delivers a range of responsive programmes to encourage the continued growth and innovation of the creative economy throughout one of the country’s most diverse regions. XpoNorth also produce a well-established annual conference connecting our business base with some of the most influential networks in the global marketplace.

XpoNorth is funded by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and is delivered by IronWorks Venue.

www.xponorth.co.uk