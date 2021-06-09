Active.Ai and Glia Partner to Enhance Customer Experiences Through Conversational AI
NEW YORK, USA, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active.Ai, a leading conversational AI platform for financial services, and Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, today announced a strategic partnership; Together, the fintechs are empowering financial institutions to meet customers in the digital domain and support them through conversational AI, allowing them to drive efficiencies, reduce cost and most importantly, facilitate stronger customer experiences.
Glia’s Digital Customer Service platform enables financial institutions to meet customers where they are and communicate with them through whichever methods they prefer—including messaging, video banking and voice—and guide them using CoBrowsing. Over 150 financial institutions have improved their top and bottom line and increased customer loyalty through leveraging Glia’s platform.
Over 25 leading financial institutions across the world use Active.Ai’s platform to handle millions of interactions per month across simple and complex banking conversations. Active.Ai’s low-code platform enables banks and credit unions to deploy and scale rapidly with 150+ use cases pre-built out-of-the-box to increase customer acquisition, reduce customer service turnaround time and deepen customer engagement.
“Being able to strategically blend AI and the human touch has become a key differentiator for banks and credit unions; doing so enables them to improve efficiencies while helping ensure every customer interaction is consistent, convenient and seamless,” said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. “Our partnership with Active.AI will help further our mission of helping financial institutions modernize the way they support customers in the digital world.”
"Customers today expect a frictionless omnichannel experience, and the future of financial services is all about AI/human collaboration. We are excited to partner with Glia to enable financial institutions to deliver great customer experiences and achieve higher NPS,” says Ravi Shankar, Active.ai, CEO.
About Active.Ai
Active.Ai, a Singapore-based conversational AI fintech startup with offices in India and USA provides its low-code ONE platform to reduce onboarding & deployment time for financial chatbots by utilizing out-of-box datasets, intents, workflows, dialogs, and integrations with key ecosystem players such as Glia, Visa, Finastra, and many others.
About Glia
Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 150 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020 and raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. Visit glia.com to learn more.
Shankar Narayanan
Glia’s Digital Customer Service platform enables financial institutions to meet customers where they are and communicate with them through whichever methods they prefer—including messaging, video banking and voice—and guide them using CoBrowsing. Over 150 financial institutions have improved their top and bottom line and increased customer loyalty through leveraging Glia’s platform.
Over 25 leading financial institutions across the world use Active.Ai’s platform to handle millions of interactions per month across simple and complex banking conversations. Active.Ai’s low-code platform enables banks and credit unions to deploy and scale rapidly with 150+ use cases pre-built out-of-the-box to increase customer acquisition, reduce customer service turnaround time and deepen customer engagement.
“Being able to strategically blend AI and the human touch has become a key differentiator for banks and credit unions; doing so enables them to improve efficiencies while helping ensure every customer interaction is consistent, convenient and seamless,” said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. “Our partnership with Active.AI will help further our mission of helping financial institutions modernize the way they support customers in the digital world.”
"Customers today expect a frictionless omnichannel experience, and the future of financial services is all about AI/human collaboration. We are excited to partner with Glia to enable financial institutions to deliver great customer experiences and achieve higher NPS,” says Ravi Shankar, Active.ai, CEO.
About Active.Ai
Active.Ai, a Singapore-based conversational AI fintech startup with offices in India and USA provides its low-code ONE platform to reduce onboarding & deployment time for financial chatbots by utilizing out-of-box datasets, intents, workflows, dialogs, and integrations with key ecosystem players such as Glia, Visa, Finastra, and many others.
About Glia
Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 150 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020 and raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. Visit glia.com to learn more.
Shankar Narayanan
Active.Ai
email us here